Digital Trends
Gaming

Atlus debuts teaser for ‘Persona 5 R’ for PlayStation 4, promises more in March

Aaron Mamiit
By

Atlus has rolled out a trailer for Persona 5 R, officially confirming the follow-up to the popular RPG but without providing any specific details.

The teaser video opens with the PlayStation logo, indicating that Persona 5 R will launch on the PlayStation 4. The video and the official website say that more information about the game will be revealed in March 2019, and with the text “New Projects” appearing in the teaser, it is possible that is more than one thing in the works.

“Persona 5 R” actually does not appear anywhere in the teaser video or website — it is only taken from the website’s URL. This means that there is a chance that Persona 5 R is not the full title of the upcoming game.

Gamers expect Persona 5 R, or whatever it ends up being called, to be an enhanced version of Persona 5, possibly with more content. Atlus has done it in the past with Persona 3 FES, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, so it will not be much of a surprise if the developer follows the same path with the highly successful latest entry to the series.

Persona 4 Golden, released for the PlayStation Vita in 2012, added plenty of content such as new social links and new events to Persona 4, originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2008. It remains to be seen what changes Atlus will make in Persona 5 R, which may be rolled out about three years since Persona 5.

There were rumors that Persona 5 R would be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but those were debunked with the appearance of the PlayStation logo in the teaser video. The possibility of Persona 5 arriving to the hybrid console is not all lost though, especially with the upcoming addition of the RPG’s main protagonist Joker to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC.

John Hardin, a public relations manager for Atlus, said in January 2017 that Persona 5 will not be ported to the Nintendo Switch or PC. Fans of the RPG have never stopped clamoring for it though, and a lot of things may change over a span of two years. Will Persona 5 on the Nintendo Switch be one of Atlus’ announcements on March 2019?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more
nerf rival overwatch blasters impressions reaper collection
Gaming

Nerf's 'Overwatch' Blasters won't get you Play of the Game, but they look cool

We got to try out the new Nerf Rival Overwatch blasters and were impressed with how close they resemble their in-game counterparts, but they aren't exactly the best bang for your buck.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

From Software has two new games in the works. Is ‘Bloodborne 2’ one of them?

From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki recently revealed that the studio has two unannounced games in the works. This could point to Bloodborne 2, which fans have been asking for since the first released in 2015.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Fortnite Battle Royale
Gaming

How loot box drama, Esports, and more defined gaming in 2018

2018 has been a wild year for video games, with several trends popping up over the course of the year. These are the biggest gaming trends of 2018, including DLC practices and the explosion of esports.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best fortnite skins and how to get them lynx
Gaming

Step up your game in 'Fortnite' with the best skins you can get

The coolest skins in Fortnite are some of the hardest to find and we know how difficult it can be. From the outfits players deem the best to how to get them -- everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Felicia Miranda, Cody Perez
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

This year was quiet on the console front, but one company still managed to lose

The Nintendo Switch came into its second year on the market riding high. Sony released a dazzling set of exclusive games. Microsoft gobbled up game studios left and right. Who were the winners and losers of the console wars 2018?
Posted By Steven Petite
steam creates new way browse games tags
Gaming

Steam’s top-selling games for 2018 include ‘Rocket League,’ ‘Civilization VI’

Steam Store is the de facto shopping location of choice for most PC gamers. Now Steam has released information on the best selling games of the year, sharing a list of the top 100 Steam games as measured by gross revenue.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you, or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fireworks fortnite season 7 week 4 challenges - Krampus
Gaming

Prepare to blow away the competition with this week's 'Fortnite' challenge guide

The season 7, week 4 challenges have arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. The biggest challenge this week looks to be the Fortnite fireworks challenge where players must launch fireworks at three different locations on the map. Here's how to…
Posted By Cody Perez
monster hunter world launches crossover event with assassins creed and assassin s
Gaming

‘Monster Hunter: World’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ collide in surprise crossover

Monster Hunter: World quietly added a crossover event with Assassin's Creed. Players will be able to take on the appearances of Bayek from Assassin's Creed: Origins and Ezio Auditore, last seen in Assassin's Creed: Revelations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite vs blackout pubg which won battle royale 2018 best mac games
Gaming

Fortnite Guides

Tips and tricks, challenge guides, user guide, and more Fortnite: Battle Royale is a mode that’s constantly changing and evolving over time. With each new season comes new challenges, weapons, vehicles, and limited time modes. Battle…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
best video game sneakers 8
Gaming

From Nintendo to PlayStation, these are the best gaming kicks around

While you can't wear Sonic's iconic shoes just yet, there have been a number of collaborations between known footwear brands and video game companies, and here are some of the most intriguing ones that you can find.
Posted By Diego Arguello