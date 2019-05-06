Share

Digital picture frames were all the rage a few years back, but their clunkiness, lack of upgradability, cheap design, and unimpressive displays have largely relegated them to the dustbin of tech gadget history. The Nixplay changes that, and the 10-inch widescreen model is one of Amazon’s Deals of the Day. For a very limited time, it’s available for $104, which is 30% off the normal retail price.

Deals of the day end at midnight daily, so you only have a few hours to jump on this deal before the price goes back up to the normal $150 price.

The Iris takes all of the negatives of earlier digital picture frames and turns them into positives. The user interface is brilliant and it’s easy to add new photos. The software can upgrade itself over Wi-Fi and images come over the cloud. It’s face is made of metal, not plastic. The screen just wows and is viewable from any angle.

Sure, for such a dramatic difference, there’s also a fairly dramatic increase in price. But after reviewing it ourselves, we can safely say it’s worth it. We had absolutely no problem getting photos onto the frame, and appreciated the integrations with social media and cloud storage services.

Friends and family can send photos to your Iris through its own unique e-mail address, and noise sensors detect if there’s somebody nearby. You can also adjust its sensitivity, so its not activated by typical background noise like the hum of your refrigerator. And yes, you can even control your Nixplay Iris using Alexa.

But just don’t take our word for it: With close to 3,400 reviews on Amazon, the Iris has maintained an impressive 4.2 average rating, with users also mentioning its ease of use and display quality as the best things about the device.

The Nixplay is offered in several different sizes, including 8- and 10-inch photo size models and 10- and 13-inch widescreen models. The 13-inch model is also slashed by 30 percent and can be had for $146 all day Monday.

10-inch:

13-inch:

Missed out on this deal? We have plenty of other bargains on our deals page for other smart home and tech gadgets.