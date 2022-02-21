  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get two years of NordVPN for 66% off during Presidents Day

Albert Bassili
By
The NordVPN logo.

VPNs are fast becoming a standard for every home computer. There’s a great reason for that: They make it harder for man-in-the-middle attacks or spying from your ISP. VPNs create a secure and encrypted tunnel between yourself and the websites you access. Of course, VPNs can be expensive, but NordVPN, one of our best VPN picks, is having a sale during Presidents Day, reducing their prices by 66%. The 2-year version costs $96, which brings it down to only $3.99/month. Grab it while Presidents Day sales are still active.

Besides creating a secure tunnel for information, NordVPN has various extra features that you might find helpful. For example, it can block malware, trackers, and even access to known infected or information phishing websites, which can be great for those who aren’t tech-savvy. For those of you who are in places that may need an extra layer of security, you can double-layer your VPN but be routed through two VPN servers, which adds an extra layer of obfuscation. There’s also multi-factor authentication for those who are worried about their VPN being used without their permission, although that being said, you can connect up to six devices with your single VPN subscription.

One of the most critical parts of any VPN is whether they log information or not, and you’ll be happy to know that NordVPN has a no-logs policy. That means if law enforcement comes knocking on their door and forces them to share information, there won’t be any information to share. Besides the added security of NordVPN, they also allow you to access content that might be geo-restricted from sites like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Also, since there’s no bandwidth cap or limits, you don’t need to worry about your stream quality cutting out or not being able to watch streams after a certain time of the month.

NordVPN offers many great features, and their current sale is the perfect time to subscribe to their service. With their 2-year plan going down to $96, you don’t want to miss out. This is one of the best VPN deals out there. Grab it while Presidents Day sales are still live.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Circular confirms its $259 smart ring is coming to the U.S.

best wearables of ces 2022 circular ring

Apple is developing a foldable MacBook with a 20-inch screen

Foldable Macbook concept image created by LunaDisplay.

Get an HP Pavilion gaming PC for $500 during Presidents Day

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Presidents Day deal we can find

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with dog.

Best Presidents Day headphones sales and deals for 2022

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

Best Presidents Day monitor sales and deals for 2022

HP brings a 4K panel to its HP U32 monitor.

Samsung is having a massive Presidents Day TV sale

2021 Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Samsung’s AirDresser is the Presidents Day deal you didn’t know you needed

BESPOKE AirDresser Clothing Care System with Steam Refresh in mirror finish in a bedroom setting.

Best Instant Pot deals for February 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $300 off today

Dell Vostro 3510 - 15-inch Laptop

Best tablet deals for February 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The Surface Pro 7 is $153 cheaper at Amazon for Presidents Day

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet with keyboard, screen showing home screen, tablet sitting on a table top with window in the background