A NordVPN 2-year plan is 68% off for the rest of today

Nina Derwin
By
Cartoon man sitting at a desk with secure images around him.

For those who have been considering signing up for a VPN provider, one of the best VPN deals we’ve seen lately is happening right now. NordVPN is one the best VPN providers around, and today you can sign up for a NordVPN Complete two-year plan for an insanely low price. For $143, you can get two years of NordVPN Complete, which includes three months absolutely free. That works out to only $5.29 per month, a total of 68% off the regular price for this awesome service, and with a 30-day money-back guarantee, it is definitely worth subscribing.

Why you should sign up for NordVPN

As you may well know already, NordVPN is one of our picks on the list of best VPNs. A VPN can come in handy for numerous reasons, not the least of which is that it tricks websites into thinking you are in one location even if you are in another. For example, if you are an American traveling abroad, you can sign into your favorite streaming service, and thanks to NordVPN, you’ll be able to watch American content from anywhere in the world.

While travelers may benefit from a VPN, you can definitely use it even if you never leave your home. VPN is an incredible source of internet security, and protects you from malware as well as all different types of trackers. NordVPN Complete comes with an ad-blocker, which we can all definitely use, as well as a cross-platform password manager to keep all of your login information secure. It also features a data breach scanner, so if your information has been compromised, you’ll be the first to know. Perhaps most exciting of all, the Complete plan comes with 1TB of encrypted cloud storage for all of your most valuable data.

If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to a VPN provider, look no further than this limited-time deal from NordVPN. For only $5.29 per month, you can take advantage of all of the benefits of Nord’s Complete plan for two years while saving 68% off the original price. If there’s any offer enticing enough to convince you to take the plunge, it should without a doubt be this one.

