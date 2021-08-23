By using one of the best VPN providers, you can better preserve your privacy and anonymity while browsing the internet. You can also access streaming content outside your home region, bypassing restriction locks. However, unless you’re lucky enough to find great VPN deals, the cost of a subscription will add up over time.

That is why, when an awesome deal lands — like what NordVPN is currently offering — you should take full advantage. If you sign up for a 2-year plan right now, not only will you get a huge discount, you’ll get 3 months added on for free. The 2-year plan is $99 for the first 2 years, or near $3.70 per month, saving you 69% or over $220.

NordVPN is a virtual private network, or VPN for short. They can be used with all kinds of devices, not just computers, including mobile phones, game consoles, and more. If you want to know how to set up a VPN, before subscribing, you can check out our guide — the process is relatively easy. Once enabled, the VPN masks your true IP address with one from over 5,500 servers worldwide, making it look like you’re in a different location. This does several things. For starters, it allows you to bypass certain region restrictions. It also masks your IP so that if anyone snoops, they don’t see your real address and real location.

With a NordVPN subscription, you can connect, and protect, up to 6 devices at a time. They have a strict no-logs policy, which is something you definitely want — they don’t keep logs of the IP addresses you were assigned or any of your browsing activity. Overall, a VPN offers much better protection than using something like a browser’s private mode. All of your traffic and data is encrypted, too.

Right now, you can grab a 2-year subscription for $99 for the first 2 years, when it’s normally $323. You’re saving $225, but you’ll also get 3 months of service, for free.

NordVPN’s 1-year plan is on sale too – $59, was $144

If you’re not ready to commit to 2-years of service, that’s okay, because NordVPN is also offering an awesome deal on its 1-year plans, too! Usually $143, you can get a 1-year plan for $59 for the first year, or nearly $5 per month. You’re saving 58% or $84 with this deal. You get all the same features and protection, but your active plan is just 1 year shorter. You can subscribe again at the end of that year if you decide to keep your plan, but it will be the normal $143. If you know you’re going to keep the plan, you might as well spring for the 2-year deal instead. You do have options, though, which is always welcome.

