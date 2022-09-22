Get 3 months of NordVPN for free when you sign up today

There are more reasons than ever to protect yourself and your personal information online, and one of the best ways to do so is with a virtual private network, or VPN. There are many benefits of using a VPN, and right now, one of them is affordability, as you can get three months of NordVPN for free when you sign up for a two-year plan. Three tiers are available, with the Standard Plan coming in at about $3 per month, the Plus Plan coming in at $4 per month, and the Complete Plan coming in at just over $5 per month. Each of these is discounted more than 60% off their regular price, and the three free months are included as well.

Why you should get NordVPN

Like all of the best VPN services, NordVPN protects your personal information with encrypted browsing, so you’ll never have to worry about being tracked and watched by third parties. A VPN will help you avoid things such as ad tracking, and with a VPN encrypting your every move on the internet, your internet service provider won’t be able to sell your browsing history to advertisers or whomever the highest bidder may be. NordVPN even makes it difficult for government agencies to track and collect your browsing activity, messages, social posts, and other private data.

Not only does NordVPN impress when you compare NordVPN and TunnelBear, or even when you compared NordVPN and CyberGhost, but NordVPN is also the best for streaming Netflix content among VPN services. There’s no hardware involved with a VPN, so you’ll be able to protect your streaming and online activity wherever you go. A VPN is a great service to have if you shop and bank online, use public Wi-Fi, or want to simply browse the internet privately.

One of the best VPN deals you’ll find is this offer from NordVPN, which gives you three free months when you sign up for two years. There are three different tiers to choose from, each marked down more than 60% in addition to your three free months, and starting at a little more than $3 per month.

