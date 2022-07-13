 Skip to main content
These Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1,000 end at midnight

Aaron Mamiit
By

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming laptop because you can still take advantage of Prime Day gaming laptop deals from not just Amazon, but also from competing retailers like Dell and Walmart. There’s not much time left on these Prime Day deals though, so if you want a gaming laptop for less than $1,000, you don’t have time to waste. If you see an offer that you like, click that Buy Now button immediately.

Dell G15 gaming laptop — $588, was $1,069

The Dell G15 is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 graphics card, which are enough to run today’s most popular games, plus 8GB of RAM, the sweet spot for most users according to this laptop buying guide. You’ll enjoy playing games on the machine’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ll have enough space for a few games with all their necessary updates on its 256GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start installing games right away.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop — $619, was $799

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Lenovo Legion 5 will show how far AMD’s processors have come amid the AMD vs Intel debate, as its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor combines with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. Games will look amazing on the gaming laptop’s 17-inch Full HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, while Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology will prevent overheating even after hours of playing. The Lenovo Legion 5 also comes with a 256GB SSD and Windows 11 Home.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop — $700, was $840

A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Play in style with the Acer Nitro 5, which is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. The gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 256GB SSD, with Acer’s CoolBoost technology keeping the machine cool even when running demanding games. As an added feature, the Acer Nitro 5 can function as a smart display like the Amazon Echo Show 10 through Alexa Show Mode, for times when you’re taking a break from gaming. Your room will benefit from the conveniences brought by access to Amazon’s Alexa.

MSI GF63 gaming laptop — $800, was $999

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

This guide on how much RAM do you need recommends 8GB as a starting point for laptops and eventually bumping it up to 16GB, but the MSI GF63 already comes with 16GB of RAM for even smoother gaming performance, further boosted by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The gaming laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 512GB SSD for more space to install games, as well as to store documents for work and school if you’re planning to use the machine for other purposes beyond gaming.

