Walmart runs pre-Black Friday deals on these ProForm and Gold’s Gym treadmills

Running is one of the best exercises when it comes to losing weight and lowering the risk of heart disease. While running outdoors poses as a more well-rounded workout, staying inside on the cushioned track of your own treadmill is safer. Not only does it eliminate the risk of dealing with obstacles like rocks, cars, and uneven pavements, but it also allows you to work out comfortably and privately in your home no matter the weather.

Whether you’re updating or building your home gym, we found great fitness deals on Walmart that you may want to check out. Ahead of the highly anticipated Black Friday sale, the giant retailer is dropping the prices of various treadmill models. Both the ProForm 520 ZNi and the Gold’s Gym Trainer 720 are on sale right now, which let you in on up to $312 in savings.

ProForm 520 ZNi Folding Treadmill — $588 ($312 off)

This ProForm treadmill comes with the ProShox cushioning which makes running more comfortable by reducing the impact on your joints. This means less stress on your feet, ankles, knees, and hips, so you can enjoy a longer workout and faster recovery. Its folding frame is also a welcome touch as you can easily save space in your home when the treadmill is not in use.

Run by a Mach Z motor built with high-grade components, this treadmill is perfect for both interval and endurance training. It also has a comfortable belt sized at 20 by 55 inches to fit all runners, as well as a large LCD window display for stats viewing while running. What’s more, there’s Digital QuickSpeed and Incline Controls as well which let you adjust your speed up to 10 mph and get up to 10% incline grade.

Another thing worth noting about the ZNi is its compatibility with iFit, a health-tracking software that’s an affordable alternative to Peloton. This software lets you personalize your run by giving you access to an expanding library of workouts led by elite personalized trainers. You’ll also be able to receive suggested workouts daily, join a virtual boutique studio experience, and follow along with videos that bring you to exotic destinations. To enjoy all these features, simply redeem your 30-day iFit coach trial.

Boost your exercise regimen with interactive personal training in your home by getting your hands on the ProForm 520 NZi. This folding treadmill will normally set you back $900, but a whopping discount on Walmart brings its price down to $588. Order now while the deal is live.

BUY NOW

Gold’s Gym Trainer 720 Folding Treadmill — $499 ($101 off)

Something more affordable but definitely not skimpy on features is the Gold’s Gym Trainer 720. With this model, you customize your runs with speeds up to 10mph and incline grade of up to 10%. It also has 18 built-in workout programs designed by certified trainers. Its tread belt is sized at 20 by 55 inches, giving you plenty of elbow room and leg space to stretch out your stride.

Other cool features that any runner would love and get a lot to use out of include the multi-window LED display for a clear view of your workout stats like time, speed, calorie burn, and distance, as well as an AirStride cushioning that lessens the impact on your joints for a more comfortable run and recovery. You can even plug your own MP3 device into the built-in sound system to keep you motivated with your favorite workout playlists. If you plan to work out for longer periods of time, the treadmill will keep you cool with a CoolAire fan built right into the machine’s console.

Similar to the ProForm 520 NZi, the Gold’s Gym Trainer 720 can be folded up for convenient storage and transportation. This means less clutter in your living space when the treadmill is not in use. Don’t miss the chance to score this premium fitness equipment on Walmart for only $499 instead of the usual $600.

BUY NOW

Looking for more fitness deals? Browse through our curated deals page for exciting discounts on other gym equipment products, or check out our compilation of Black Friday smartwatch deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations