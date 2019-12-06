Amazon continues to drop PS4 and Xbox One bundle deals for Cyber Week

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but with the Cyber Week sale underway, you can still score cool discounts on tech and gizmos — gaming consoles included. We scoured Amazon and spotted awesome bundle deals on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, reaching up to $84 off the retail price. Make yourself or a gamer in your life happy by jumping on these offers now.

PlayStation 4 Pro — up to $66 Off

If you want the very best out of your console games, there’s simply no greater option than Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s currently the finest plug-and-play gaming platform on the market, offering 4K and HDR10 compatibility combined with an expansive exclusive game library. It also has access to a few less popular indie games and niche titles, including Japanese role-playing games.

The headline feature of the PS4 Pro is that it lets you play games at 4K UHD resolution. This 4K benefit enhances the detail and sharpness of every object, from face and weapon to wall and vehicle. As long as you hook it up with a 4K UHD TV, running a game in 4K is a breeze. You’ll also be able to access additional performance settings to enhance visual detail or increase framerate in a selection of games.

The PS4 Pro is compatible with all PS4 games and can also improve visuals on select PSVR titles. See what your games are truly capable of by taking advantage of these PS4 Pro deals from Amazon. If it’s too rich for your blood, we also found a PS4 Slim sale that you might want to check out.

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) — $334, was $400

— $334, was $400 PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $359, was $400

— $359, was $400 PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) — $265, was $300

Xbox One X — up to $84 off

The Xbox One X has been dubbed by our review team as the best console for playing popular multi-platform games. It’s more powerful and has better hardware than the PS4 Pro, with the ability to run many games at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Visual performance varies from title to title, though. But all in all, you can expect sharper imagery, an improved framerate, and enhanced load times in your games.

Apart from playing games, the Xbox One X also makes a solid home theater device. It runs movies and other media at 4K HDR better than anything else and has a 4K UHD Blu-ray player perfect for those who prefer to buy games at the store. You’ll also find slots for an HDMI if you wish to use it for changing channels; USB 3.0 if you want to support for mouse, keyboard, or external hard drive; IR-out and S/PDIF for advanced surround sound setups; and Ethernet for network connection.

The Xbox One may have a limited exclusive game library compared to the PS4 Pro, but where it really shines is its ability to improve the visuals of all games on the platform. If you are switching from Xbox 360, a great number of those games now work with the Xbox One.

Don’t miss the chance to score an Xbox One X system for less on Amazon. We also included discounts on Xbox One S bundles in case you’re looking for a more affordable variant.

Xbox One X (1TB) + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $434, was $500

— $434, was $500 Xbox One X (1TB) + NBA 2k20 — $415, was $500

— $415, was $500 Xbox One S (1TB) + Battlefield V — $237, was $300

— $237, was $300 Xbox One S (1TB) + NBA 2k20 — $240, was $300

