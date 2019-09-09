The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is down to $170 on Amazon

For dedicated PC gamers, having the right gaming keyboard can make all the difference between winning and losing. One of the most top-rated gaming keyboards out there is the Razer Huntsman Elite, and it’s currently discounted on Amazon by 15%.

With this deal, you’ll only be paying $170 instead of its usual $200 price tag. An additional $50 can also be taken off instantly when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Card Visa card, bringing the final sale price to $120.

Faster than traditional mechanical keyboards, the Huntsman Elite flaunts the new Razer optomechanical switch technology that uses optical beam-based actuation. This lets you register keypresses in a flash with satisfying and clicky feedback. There’s also a key stabilizer bar on top of the switch to keep keycap motion consistent no matter which corner you press. Together, they enable precise and accurate keypresses at an insane speed — an excellent combo for gamers who need to tap keys repeatedly.

This keyboard is equipped with the Razer Chroma for the ultimate personalization and gaming immersion. It offers effortless and full integration with well-known game titles and syncs with Razer hardware and gear from more than 30 partners. With this feature, you get to enjoy ambient in-game effects (underglow lighting) that react to every event or action.

The Huntsman Elite has support for a fully programmable macro functionality through the Razer Hypershift. This allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped, enabling execution of complex commands. If you’re into real-time strategy or fighting games, this is a huge advantage. What’s more, there’s a multifunction digital dial and three tactile media keys for instant access to brightness, volume, and other controls.

Sporting quality construction, this keyboard is built to endure the wear and tear of intense gaming sessions. It’s covered with a matte aluminum top plate for increased support and sturdiness. It’s also rated to last for up to 100 million clicks, which is two times the lifespan of most competitors. Comfort is an important factor to consider as well and Razer delivers by designing this keyboard with an ergonomic wrist rest made of plush leatherette.

The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard checks all the right boxes in PC gaming. It has an impressive score of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with most customers raving that it’s the best gaming keyboard ever. Power up your gaming experience by ordering the black version today on Amazon for only $170.

