Bought a gaming PC? Buy this Razer Cyber Monday deal NOW

Your new gaming PC — or the one you’re secretly getting for your kid — is crying out for the boss accessories featured in Razer’s Power Up Gaming Bundle V2. It’s one of the best gaming rig accessories we’ve seen as part of the best Cyber Monday deals. The package includes the Cynosa Lite, DeathAdder Essential, BlackShark V2 X, and Gigantus V2 L — which for civilians translates to keyboard, mouse, headset, and mousepad — all for $79, down from the regular price of $170. No one even has to think about cheating, because this deal is a genuine steal among PC gaming peripherals and accessories.

Razer’s durable, spill-resistant Cynosa Lite keyboard features the company’s chroma single-zone lighting with full Synapse 3 features. The Razer Cynosa Lite’s gamer special keys offer on-the-fly macro recording inside a spill-resistant durable casing. Powered by Razer Chroma, your favorite gamer can choose from 16.8 million color options for a truly unique gaming experience. We say that given our experience with the best gaming keyboards.

The Razer Death Adder Essential gaming mouse features a 6,400 dpi optical sensor that tracks fast and accurately. The mouse has five buttons that you can program to access the most popular functions in your game. The Death Adder Essential gaming mouse’s ergonomic form provides comfort for use during long campaigns without affecting speed or accuracy of performance or cramping your style. The optical sensor enables fast and precise swipes with great control during extended hours of gaming. The mouse also features five hype response buttons with durability guaranteed over up to 10 million clicks. It’s no slouch compared to the best gaming mouse options we’ve seen.

This set also features the lightweight Razer Black Shark V2 X esports headset that boasts great audio quality, excellent mic clarity, and genuine pro-approved sound isolation so serious gamers don’t miss a trick. These headset mic and audio drivers are packed into an aviation-style headset for better competition and accurate performance.

Last — and certainly not least — gamers can go big with the Razer Gigantus V2’s textured microwave cloth surface mouse pad. If you’re looking at huge, sweeping plays, the Razer Gigantus V2 will get you there. This soft gaming mouse pad features a textured micro-weave cloth surface designed to help your winning game with fluid swipes and precise aim.

