Share

Apple is clearing out some of its stock of refurbished iPads, offering discounts of up to $200 off various models. You can buy these with confidence: not only do they have a new battery and outer shell to make them look brand new, but they also carry the same one-year warranty as a brand-new iPad. If you’re looking for discounts on more Apple products, we’ve also found some pretty solid savings on MacBooks and a few Apple Watch deals here and there.

The best refurbished iPad deals currently in stock were on the iPad Mini 4. We found a savings of $180 on the iPad Mini 4 Wi-Fi 64GB. Normally $449, you can pick up one — in either silver or gold — for just $269. That’s an outstanding deal, especially if you’re looking for a smaller tablet with a bit of power.

Typically at this size, you’ll see a lot of compromise on the internals — power, display, and elsewhere — in order to cut down on price. Apple doesn’t do that, and prefers instead to sell higher-quality tablets up and down its line, which makes them a good bit more expensive than their competitors.

The iPad Mini 64GB has a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, arguably one of the best-looking displays on a tablet of its size. While the 8-megapixel camera is certainly one of the biggest downsides to the device, it does have Apple’s speedy A8 processor inside, and its 10-hour battery life will give you more than enough juice.

Also on sale is the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB. Originally $549, Apple has marked the price down $80 to $469.

The 2017 model iPad Pro includes the A10X Fusion chip, making the device extraordinarily fast, along with a 10.5-inch Retina Display. It also has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera, Apple Pencil support, and the same 10-hour battery life as the iPad Mini 4. Where the iPad Mini is a great iPad for casual use, we think the iPad Pro is best suited for business use, and for some, as a laptop replacement.

Many DigitalTrends writers use iPad Pros when out at conferences for their portability. The device only weighs a little more than a pound, and it’s easy to store away in a backpack. The addition of the Apple Pencil makes the device all the more useful for notetaking and allows artists to sketch things out with ease. The iPad Pro-Apple Pencil experience is about as smooth as any tablet-stylus experience we’ve seen.

Apple may have been late to the stylus game, but it has done a good job with the Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro. Here, we’d argue the ‘Apple Tax’ is worth it.

Want more great deals on Apple product, or dozens of other great gadgets? Be sure to check out our deals page.