Digital Trends
Deals

Apple offers big discounts on refurbished iPad Mini 4 and iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Ed Oswald
By
refurbished apple ipad deal mini 4 review

Apple is clearing out some of its stock of refurbished iPads, offering discounts of up to $200 off various models. You can buy these with confidence: not only do they have a new battery and outer shell to make them look brand new, but they also carry the same one-year warranty as a brand-new iPad. If you’re looking for discounts on more Apple products, we’ve also found some pretty solid savings on MacBooks and a few Apple Watch deals here and there.

The best refurbished iPad deals currently in stock were on the iPad Mini 4.  We found a savings of $180 on the iPad Mini 4 Wi-Fi 64GB. Normally $449, you can pick up one — in either silver or gold — for just $269. That’s an outstanding deal, especially if you’re looking for a smaller tablet with a bit of power.

Typically at this size, you’ll see a lot of compromise on the internals — power, display, and elsewhere — in order to cut down on price. Apple doesn’t do that, and prefers instead to sell higher-quality tablets up and down its line, which makes them a good bit more expensive than their competitors.

The iPad Mini 64GB has a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, arguably one of the best-looking displays on a tablet of its size. While the 8-megapixel camera is certainly one of the biggest downsides to the device, it does have Apple’s speedy A8 processor inside, and its 10-hour battery life will give you more than enough juice.

Also on sale is the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB. Originally $549, Apple has marked the price down $80 to $469.

The 2017 model iPad Pro includes the A10X Fusion chip, making the device extraordinarily fast, along with a 10.5-inch Retina Display. It also has an upgraded 12-megapixel camera, Apple Pencil support, and the same 10-hour battery life as the iPad Mini 4. Where the iPad Mini is a great iPad for casual use, we think the iPad Pro is best suited for business use, and for some, as a laptop replacement.

Many DigitalTrends writers use iPad Pros when out at conferences for their portability. The device only weighs a little more than a pound, and it’s easy to store away in a backpack. The addition of the Apple Pencil makes the device all the more useful for notetaking and allows artists to sketch things out with ease. The iPad Pro-Apple Pencil experience is about as smooth as any tablet-stylus experience we’ve seen.

Apple may have been late to the stylus game, but it has done a good job with the Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro. Here, we’d argue the ‘Apple Tax’ is worth it.

Want more great deals on Apple product, or dozens of other great gadgets? Be sure to check out our deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Samsung Galaxy Fit Hands-on review
Product Review

Samsung's $99 fitness tracker takes on Fitbit. Can it keep pace?

Samsung’s going toe-to-toe against Fitbit’s Inspire HR with its own $99 fitness tracker -- the Galaxy Fit. It also has a heart rate monitor, can automatically detect six workouts, and has a battery that can last for days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Google-Street-View-feature-image
Mobile

Learn how to create a 360-degree panorama with your phone and Google Street View

Google Street View encourages you to explore the great outdoors, including landmarks, natural wonders, and even your own neighborhood. Learn how to create 360-degree imagery using your smartphone camera to add locations to Google Maps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Simon Hill
why buy 2015 macbook pro instead of 2019 2
Computing

I bought a four-year-old MacBook Pro instead of a new one. Here’s why

The new MacBook Pros have a ton of advantages over the older options, but when it came to buying a replacement machine for myself, I found myself returning to 2015 rather than picking up Apple's latest and greatest.
Posted By Alex Blake
Tim Cook WWDC 2019
Opinion

Tim Cook said Silicon Valley built a chaos factory. Are Apple’s hands clean?

The King of Silicon Valley just called it a “chaos factory.” Giving a commencement speech at Stanford University, Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized his fellow tech giants for disregarding the privacy of their customers.
Posted By Mathew Katz
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple will bring 5G to the iPhone in 2020, according to analyst

We're still many months away from the launch of a 2019 iPhone, so do we know anything at all about the 2020 iPhone? Surprisingly, the answer is yes, and the rumors are picking up the pace.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

Apple's iOS 13 Beta 2 is available to developers -- here are the changes

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
2017 MacBook 12-inch
Deals

You can grab the 2017 12-inch MacBook for $300 off right now, but act quickly

Despite the growing market for Windows ultrabooks, a MacBook is still what you need if you love the sleek interface of MacOS. The 2017 MacBook is on sale right now, too, but stock is limited, so act quickly before it's gone.
Posted By Lucas Coll
this work around turns your ipad into a display mac mini
Computing

Apple's Mac Mini and MacBook Air are both great, but which is better?

Torn between the portability of a laptop and the power of a desktop? You aren't the only one. Apple offers great examples of both, with great unique and shared features for each. If we pit the Mac Mini vs. MacBook Air, which do you think…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nomad new kevlar cables 2019 lightning cable lifestyle 1
Mobile

Nomad’s new Kevlar cables are seriously tough and seriously fast

Nomad has just released an update to its super-tough Kevlar range of cables to include a new USB-C to Lightning cable and a blisteringly fast 100W USB-C cable. They're expensive, but they're the toughest cables you'll find.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Can cops and hackers track your phone
Mobile

Your smartphone knows all your secrets. Put it on lockdown with these tips

Having your smartphone hacked can feel like someone robbed your house. It's a massive invasion of privacy and a violation of your personal space. We've put together a checklist of precautions that will help you avoid this terrible fate.
Posted By Jackie Dove