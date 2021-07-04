Protecting your home should always be a priority, and one of the easiest ways to give you peace of mind when you’re not around is by taking advantage of video doorbell deals. For top-notch security, you should be looking at Ring Doorbell deals, as the brand’s products are among the best in their class. If you’re planning on purchasing one, Best Buy is participating in today’s 4th of July sales with a $30 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, bringing the smart home device’s price down to just $170 from its original price of $200 — the single best deal we’ve found in the Best Buy 4th of July sale.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, one of Digital Trends’ best video doorbells, records 1080p HD video for a clear view of what’s happening outside your house, with a two-way talk option to communicate with whoever’s in front of your door through your smartphone or tablet. The video doorbell may be powered by a rechargeable battery or connected to doorbell wires, and you can customize motion zone setting to focus on areas that you’d like to keep tabs on.

When comparing the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, they’re mostly similar, save for an important feature named Pre-Roll. Whenever the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus detects movement, the camera will record an additional four seconds of video before the motion event. While the extra seconds are only displayed in black and white, and in lower resolution, the footage will be important to help identify porch pirates and other unwanted guests in front of your home.

You shouldn’t go cheap when it comes to your home’s security, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget with Best Buy’s 4th of July deal for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. It’s currently available at $30 off, lowering the device’s price to just $170 from its original price of $200. There’s a chance that the deal disappears soon though, due to the popularity of Ring products. If you’d like to buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for this special price, you better hurry and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

