Adding security features to your home is always a great idea and right now — ahead of Labor Day sales — Best Buy has cut the price of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 to $150. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price making this the perfect time to dive in and upgrade your doorbell setup. Even better, you also get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display unit included in the deal. It’s worth $90 so you save $140 right now with this deal. It’s one of the best Ring Doorbell deals out there right now.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a simple-to-install device that replaces your existing doorbell. It works via your Wi-Fi connection so you’re able to see who’s ringing no matter where you are. That means whether you’re on the other side of your home or the other side of the world, you can receive a notification on your smartphone, showing you exactly who’s calling and allowing you to speak to them directly. It’s a great security feature and is very convenient if you just don’t want to answer the door every time someone comes calling.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers improved motion detection compared to previous models with the ability to adjust customizable motion zones so you can focus on key areas of the outside of your home. You can tweak the alerts, too, so you only receive them for the situations that you care most about. That means no worries about when a cat walks by, for instance, but if someone suspicious is hanging around, you’ll immediately get a heads-up from the device.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is always an attractive bet but it’s even better right now at $50 off and a free Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display unit. The Amazon Echo Show 5 integrates neatly with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 so you can easily check out what’s going on via the device, as well as use it to control other smart home devices, update family calendars, or do everything imaginable that you’d ordinarily do with Alexa.

If you’re keen to upgrade your home security, this is the perfect time to snap up a Ring Video Doorbell 3. Available for just $150 along with a free Amazon Echo Show 5 at Best Buy, we can’t see this offer lasting for long with stock sure to be limited. Grab it now while you still can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations