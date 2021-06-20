  1. Deals
Roborock S6Pure is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

By

Cleaning your home is an essential part of your daily and weekly routine but it’s rarely fun. That’s where a robot vacuum like the Roborock S6 Pure can make life far more satisfying. It’s a powerful robot vacuum and mop, able to cope with all the demands of your home without missing a beat. No longer will you have to manually clean your home as the Roborock S6 Pure is smart enough to do it all for you. Even better, it’s down to just $360 right now at Amazon as part of the Prime Day deals. That’s a saving of $240 off the usual price meaning this is a fantastic time to embrace the wonders of a robot vacuum for far less than usual.

The Roborock S6 Pure is packed with features, as you’d expect from any robot vacuum brand that features in our look at the best robot vacuums. It has a powerful 2000Pa suction that also offers an automatic carpet boost mode. No matter how deeply your carpet needs to be cleaned, the Roborock S6 Pure is able to deal with it effectively with automatic carpet boost switching to full power any time it needs to use a little extra power. The Roborock S6 Pure doesn’t stop there in terms of functionality either. Thanks to its precision LiDAR navigation and Z-shape cleaning route, it always knows how to take the most efficient pathway around your home, meaning it gets more done in a shorter space of time. That’s helped by its ability to map multiple floors as well as learn no-go zones so it knows where to avoid or where you simply don’t need cleaning.

Via the app, it’s possible to choose which rooms you want to clean as well as set up a schedule for different areas of the house to suit your needs and preferences so that high-traffic areas are catered for more frequently than rooms that you don’t use often. Everything is controlled either by the Roborock app, Siri, or Alexa so you can opt to use your voice or app controls to manipulate how the Roborock S6 Pure works.

Besides carpet cleaning, the Roborock S6 Pure also has a long-range 180ml adjustable water tank that’s perfect for mopping homes up to 1,610 square feet and is adjustable for numerous different floor types. The combination of mopping and vacuuming means it’s ideal if you have a home that’s part hard floor and part carpeting.

Ordinarily priced at $600, the Roborock S6 Pure is just $360 right now as part of the Prime Day deals. There’s rarely been a better time to snap up this high-end robot vacuum for far less than it would normally cost. It’s going to be a real game changer at home and sure to save you plenty of time. Snap it up now while stocks last.

