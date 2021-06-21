  1. Deals
Turn any TV smart with the Roku Express 4K+ for only $29 for Walmart Prime Day

By
Roku Express 4K+
Roku

If you want a smart TV but you don’t have the budget to buy a new TV, you might be looking forward to Prime Day deals for discounts on streaming devices such as those made by Roku. However, you can also shop some killer Roku deals in the Walmart Prime Day sale. Among the retailer’s offers is a $10 discount on the Roku Express 4K+, which lowers the streaming device’s price to an even more affordable $29, from its original price of $39.

The Roku Express 4K+ is an affordable streaming device that plugs directly to your TV through an HDMI connection. The Roku platform allows a non-smart TV to connect to the internet to access streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+. The Roku home screen is easy to navigate, and you can customize it with your favorite apps. The Roku Express 4K+ comes with a voice remote, so you can issue voice commands to control playback and search for content.

Setting up the Roku Express 4K+ is a breeze with the help of on-screen instructions to connect the streaming device to your home’s Wi-Fi, and to create or link a Roku account. After that, your TV opens up to a virtually limitless library of content that you can stream in HD, 4K, and HDR, with sharp resolution and vivid colors. Making it more convenient is Roku’s mobile app, which functions as an alternative to the remote, and enables private listening by connecting your headphones to your smartphone.

You don’t have to wait for Amazon’s Prime Day if you want to transform your old telly into a smart TV, as the Roku Express 4K+ is discounted for Walmart’s Deals for Days. The streaming device is available for only $29, down $10 from its original price of $39. If you’re planning to take advantage of this offer, especially if you want to buy multiples, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, while supplies last.

More Prime Day Roku deals

Looking for something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day Roku deals happening right now. We’ve cataloged some of the best below.

Roku Ultra 2020 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote

$69 $100
Support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees you're future-proofed, while the voice-based remote and included earbuds enable private listening.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Premiere

$35 $40
The Roku Premiere is the cheapest way to get 4K, and buying it refurbished can save you a bit more.
Buy at Best Buy

Roku Express 4K+

$30 $40
Get the slim profile of a Roku Express with 4K streaming capabilities to let you watch high-definition content. This stick supports HDR too, so your content will look fantastic.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+

$39 $50
Roku's Streaming Stick+ is one of our favorite media streamers. At this price, it's a no-brainer, with its simple interface, thousands of apps, great search capabilities, and fast performance.
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streambar 4K HDR Streaming Media Player & Bluetooth TV Speaker

$100 $130
Why choose between a soundbar or a streaming media device when you can have both for way less money? Plug the Streambar into your TV via HDMI ARC and you'll get awesome sound and video in minutes.
Buy at Amazon

43-inch TCL 3-Series FHD TV

$298 $350
Get double the entertainment whammy with the 43-inch TCL 3-Series TV, packed with both 1080p quality and a built-in Roku streaming platform for endless hours of entertainment on a budget.
Buy at Amazon
