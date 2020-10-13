  1. Home Theater

Best Prime Day Roku deals 2020: Score a steal on a top-notch streamer

Looking for all the best Prime Day Roku deals on this glorious Prime Day 2020? You’ve come to the right place with all the best Prime Day deals specifically with Roku products in mind. If you’re keen to buy a new streaming device or upgrade an existing one, there are plenty of great choices here. Read on as we seek out all the best deals for you.

Today’s best Prime Day Roku deals
65-inch Hisense R8 4K Roku TV

$630 $700
The Hisense R8 Series 4K TV comes with Roku's signature smart platform, making it an incredibly budget-friendly option for large TVs that combine style and functionality.
Roku Streaming Stick+

$37 $50
Easily the most versatile Roku device, the Streaming Stick+ does it all: 4K, HDR, voice commands, powerful Wi-Fi... plus it's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Cheapest 4K Roku TV
43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$229 $330
Prefer to have your Roku built in to your TV instead? Snag this great deal on a TCL 4K TV.
JVC 32" Class HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV

$98 $130
Give your home cinema a solid upgrade with this JVC Smart TV. You can stream over 5,000 channels which make it perfect for anyone who wants to catch up on their favorite movies and shows.
75-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$2,200 $3,000
The 75-inch variant of TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is the biggest and visually best option they've got in their catalog, packed with advanced HDR, surround sound, and world-class QLED technology.
Roku Smart Soundbar with built-in 4K Streaming Media Player

$180
4K video media streaming with Roku built into this premium Roku brand soundbar with 4 full-range speakers. HDMI-ARC port connection with voice remote with voice clarity and volume leveling controls.
Roku Express (2019)

$22
Order Roku's entry-level player at Amazon and save yourself some money over buying direct
40-inch RCA FHD Roku TV

$239 $279
For only the content that Roku has to deliver, the 40-inch RCA 1080p TV is all you need to enjoy everything Roku has to offer. It isn't the most advanced, but it gets the job done.
65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

$1,300 $2,000
TCL's 8 Series 4K Roku TV is one of the best Roku TVs around, packed with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, and other features to ensure you always get the most out of your content.
Roku Premiere

$28 $40
The Roku Premiere is the cheapest way to get 4K, and buying it refurbished can save you a bit more.
40-inch TCL 3-Series FHD Roku TV

$198 $300
The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku Smart TV is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to utility and quality. While it doesn't have 4K resolution, if you don't need it, then this puppy definitely delivers.
65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV

$642 $1,000
For one of the most cinematic movie nights you'll ever have, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series TV comes jam-packed with everything that Roku has to offer, providing you with endless hours of entertainment.
Roku Streaming Stick+

$37 $50
Best Buy has the best deal on the feature-packed Streaming Stick, which supports 4K HDR.
Roku Streaming Stick

$40 $50
Gain access to a slew of movies and TV shows with the classic Roku Streaming Stick. It's not the latest model in the catalog, but it's still plenty capable of providing you with everything Roku can.
Roku Ultra with Premium JBL Headphones

$80 $100
If you'd prefer this year's model Roku Ultra instead, Amazon has that on sale, too.
43-inch Westinghouse FX FHD Roku TV

$200 $280
Get the most out of Roku's smart TV platform with a cheap Roku TV by Westinghouse. This 43-inch option is a great fit for any home theater and an even better fit for your budget.
What are the most popular Roku products?

There are plenty of different Roku products out there, all with very similar purposes — to make streaming easy. Whether you’re adding streaming to a non-smart TV or want to switch away from your smart TV’s interface, there’s something for you here.

The budget Roku — the Roku Express — is a good starting place for those looking for something simple. Just connect to your TV with the included HDMI cable and you’re good to go with streaming through various popular apps. A simple remote paves the way here, making it a breeze to negotiate menus of everything from Netflix to Disney+, Apple TV+, and more.

Alternatively, there’s the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is a little fancier. It has 4K and HDR support so if you have a 4K TV, this is a no-brainer of a choice. It means you get a superior picture on all your streaming services while also enjoying the benefits of a simple to use remote and a simple interface too. It’s generally one of the most reliable options in the Roku family, suitable for mostly everyone.

While Roku might be best known for small streaming sticks, it also has products like the Roku Ultra. This streaming media player is a lot like the Apple TV with a powerful processor that means it’s super speedy as you navigate menus. You can hook it up to your network via wireless or Ethernet, plus there are voice controls to save you needing to dig the remote out. It’s ideal for more serious streaming fans.

That’s not forgetting the latest Roku Streambar, which works as a smart soundbar providing powerful Dolby Audio for your TV alongside all the benefits that come from streaming services. It’s easy to perfect your sound ensuring that the device automatically lowers loud commercial noises while boosting the volume of voices when you’re watching your favorite shows. You can even optimize it for when you’re watching something late at night and don’t want to disturb the rest of the household.

Finally, if you’re in the market for a new TV, why not make it a TV that has Roku built-in? With Roku TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and RCA, these smart TVs have all of the power of a Roku device, at incredibly affordable prices.

