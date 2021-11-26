This Roku soundbar Black Friday deal brings a $50 price cut

Why choose between a soundbar and a streaming box when you could have both with this Roku soundbar Black Friday deal? If you’ve been wanting to improve an older TV without shelling out for a whole new model, then a Roku Streambar is a quick and affordable way to both boost your TV’s sound and access streaming content. Right now, you can pick up a Roku Streambar at Best Buy for just $80, which is $50 off its usual price of $130. And don’t forget to check out all the other best Black Friday deals we’ve rounded up for you.

Sometimes, when it comes to home theater, less is more. If you have a limited amount of space, or if you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, then a device that pulls double duty can be a game-changer. That’s what Roku offers with its Streambar, which is both a soundbar and a streaming box in one. Hook the Roku Streambar up to your TV, and you’ll not only benefit from improved audio from your TV, you’ll also be able to access all of your favorite streaming services quickly and easily.

The Streambar is perfect for dorm rooms and those who want a quick, minimal setup. If you don’t want to be messing around with lots of wires and multiple different devices, then you’ll appreciate the easy Roku setup. Essentially, all you have to do is plug the Streambar into your TV and connect it to the internet, and you’ll be ready to go. You’ll be able to stream in 4K using the Roku platform.

As well as being easy to use, the Roku Streambar is a very affordable option — especially while it’s on sale. If you’ve been looking for a quick upgrade for your old TV, now’s your chance to snag a bargain.

Should you shop this Roku Soundbar Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

With the deals coming thick and fast for Black Friday, you might be wondering when the best time to buy is. In the past, it has been the case that retailers offered their best deals for in-person shopping on Black Friday and kept their best deals for online shopping until Cyber Monday. However, that’s changed in recent years. Now, we typically see the same deals from Black Friday being recycled for Cyber Monday, and there aren’t many bigger discounts for waiting.

There’s also the danger that products will sell out on Black Friday, especially if they’re popular. So we recommend that if you see a deal you want, snap it up as soon as you can to avoid disappointment. And remember, you can always cancel your order or return your item if you do find a better price later.

