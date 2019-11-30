Black Friday may be over, but the Roku Streaming Stick+ is still $30 off

The killer offers are still coming thick and fast this weekend, even now that Black Friday is over. One of the best deals on streaming devices is still available from Best Buy: The Roku Streaming Stick+ is $20 off, down to just $30.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is an upgrade to the entry-level Roku Express, which we named our best budget streaming device for 2019. Along with the streaming stick itself, you also get a remote control and all the essential cables and adapters included in the bundle. With a recent update to the Streaming Stick+, new features were introduced like a mute button on the remote. The Streaming Stick+ was a good deal when it was full price at $50, but on sale for $30 it’s an absolute steal.

If you’re wondering what Roku even is, we can explain. Roku is a streaming service using both special hardware — like the Streaming Stick+ that’s on offer — and Roku software. Together, these form a streaming service which can be added to most TVs to turn a dumb old TV into a shiny smart TV. There’s no subscription for Roku services, although you can easily use Roku to access your favorite paid subscriptions like Netflix, HBO Now, and Hulu. We have a full guide explaining how Roku works if you’re curious.

The Roku Ultra is on sale too

If you’re looking for a Roku device with more functionality than the stick, then the top-of-the-line Roku Ultra is also on sale this weekend. The Ultra is a performance-focused device which supports extras like the 4K Spotlight channel. In our review of the Roku Ultra, we said it “takes what we’ve always loved about Roku and makes it better and faster.” It’s on sale now for $50 at Best Buy, which is half the usual price of $100.

These are just a few of the deals that are going on for this Black Friday weekend. We’re keeping a full list of all the best deals on gadgets and electronics, updated throughout the weekend so you’ll always be up to date on the best offers. Check it out at our best Black Friday deals hub page. Or if you want to get ahead of the competition, start planning out your savings for Cyber Monday now with our list of the best Cyber Monday deals.

