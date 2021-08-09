  1. Deals
This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

By
Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.

The Samsung Q60A is equipped with Quantum LED, which means that it’s super bright and visible all the time, even in well-lit environments like living rooms with open windows. On top of that, Samsung’s “Quantum Dot” technology and quantum HDR give it a range of colors, accuracy, and contrast that will bring your favorite movies to life on the TV. The 50-inch display has a 4K UHD resolution, which means it’s prepared to handle all kinds of high-definition content on streaming services today. If you’re watching something that’s not 4K, it also features automatic 4K upscaling, which improves the image clarity of lower resolution content.

In line with Samsung’s reputation as one of the best TV brands, this TV is a great option for displaying every type of content. If you’re watching TV shows from streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime, this Smart TV has all these apps built-in, along with a universal guide that makes finding content across different platforms easy. You also have access to multiple voice assistants and advanced controls. If you’re more of a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that this has a 60Hz display, so you can view all your games in 60fps without lag, along with a motion accelerator to reduce motion blur. There are also specialized compatibility options if you’re running a PC with an unfamiliar aspect ratio.

There aren’t many affordable QLED TV options in the market, so this discounted Samsung 50-inch Q60A is a standout. For a sale price of $680, which is a $20 discount on its original price of $700, this TV comes with everything you need to have a great home theater experience. You should act fast, though, since this deal could end at any moment.

More QLED TV Deals

Aside from this 50-inch model, other QLED TV options are available in various sizes and price points. You don’t have to go far to check them out because we’ve compiled them for you here.

QLED TV

85-inch Samsung Q900TS QLED 8K UHD TV

$7,000 $10,000
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance with this massive Samsung model.
Buy at Samsung

Vizio 75-Inch P-Series Quantum LED 4K Smart TV

$1,680 $1,700
Worthy of headlining any entertainment setup, the 75-inch P-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to Samsung's QLED TVs, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Samsung QLED Q70A 4K TV

$1,050 $1,100
With Samsung's AI-powered processing, you can enjoy upscaled content so everything you watch can look as good as possible. Plus there's support for Alexa so you can control your TV using your voice.
Buy at Amazon

32-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV

$498
Bright colors and beautiful contrast in a smaller package, for the best resolution and quality in a 32-inch package. Perfect for a smaller room or a second screen.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

$1,898 $2,000
When you want a TV that looks amazing both when you're using it and when you're not, you need The Frame. This 65-inch model offers QLED technology and displays art when not in use.
Buy at Amazon

55-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN85A 4k TV

$1,498 $1,600
With Samsung technology for bright colors, fast processing, and Alexa built-in, this TV has all the latest modern features you could need to upgrade your home theater.
Buy at Amazon
