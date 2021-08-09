This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.

The Samsung Q60A is equipped with Quantum LED, which means that it’s super bright and visible all the time, even in well-lit environments like living rooms with open windows. On top of that, Samsung’s “Quantum Dot” technology and quantum HDR give it a range of colors, accuracy, and contrast that will bring your favorite movies to life on the TV. The 50-inch display has a 4K UHD resolution, which means it’s prepared to handle all kinds of high-definition content on streaming services today. If you’re watching something that’s not 4K, it also features automatic 4K upscaling, which improves the image clarity of lower resolution content.

In line with Samsung’s reputation as one of the best TV brands, this TV is a great option for displaying every type of content. If you’re watching TV shows from streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime, this Smart TV has all these apps built-in, along with a universal guide that makes finding content across different platforms easy. You also have access to multiple voice assistants and advanced controls. If you’re more of a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that this has a 60Hz display, so you can view all your games in 60fps without lag, along with a motion accelerator to reduce motion blur. There are also specialized compatibility options if you’re running a PC with an unfamiliar aspect ratio.

There aren’t many affordable QLED TV options in the market, so this discounted Samsung 50-inch Q60A is a standout. For a sale price of $680, which is a $20 discount on its original price of $700, this TV comes with everything you need to have a great home theater experience. You should act fast, though, since this deal could end at any moment.

