Amazon drops massive deals on these Samsung smartwatches

When it comes to smartwatches, Samsung has some of the best to offer. The company’s lineup may not be as extensive as Garmin’s or Fitbit’s, but it has maintained a level of quality and prestige to its offerings that rivals Apple’s. Besides, unlike the Apple Watch, which works exclusively with iPhones, Samsung wearables pair with both Android and iOS devices. They generally offer strong battery life and a plethora of topnotch features to boot. Right now, two of Samsung’s finest offerings, the Samsung Gear Sport and the Samsung Galaxy Watch, are up for grabs on Amazon at incredible discounted prices.

SAMSUNG GEAR SPORT – $169

The Samsung Gear Sport boasts the same rotating bezel found on its kin the Gear S3. But unlike the Gear S3, the Gear Sport is a lot smaller and less bulky, which makes it a tad more formal-looking. You can even replace the black silicone strap for something dressier like leather. It is lightweight and comfortable and won’t snag on your sleeve cuffs like larger smartwatches.

The rotating bezel allows you to view apps, widgets, and notifications by rotating it clockwise or counterclockwise. It is extremely fun to use, and it even makes a ticking sound like a mechanical watch. Most important of all, it works seamlessly.

Beneath its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen and rotating bezel, the Gear Sport runs on Samsung’s proprietary operating system, Tizen and is powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Scrolling through the interface is wonderfully smooth and fluid. The 4GB of storage lets you transfer a good amount of music files to the smartwatch which you can play wirelessly via Bluetooth. Just leave your smartphone in your bag. Spotify Tizen also allows you to easily transfer downloaded music to the watch — something an Apple Watch can’t do.

Since this smartwatch is named “Sport” it needs to excel in its fitness performance, and excel it does. Using Samsung’s own Health app, this watch can track your calories, steps, distance traveled, stairs climbed, and more. There’s also a widget that you can add that counts the calories that you eat, which it automatically deducts to the number of calories you burned.

Users need have no qualms in terms of battery life, either. The Gear Sport can last for days on a single charge (well, depending on how much you use it). It comes with a wireless charging dock that juices up the watch relatively quickly — from zero to 100 percent in about an hour and a half.

With its sleek design, extensive music playback, and good fitness monitoring, the Samsung Gear Sport is a great feature-packed smartwatch that you should seriously consider. It normally costs $300, but with Amazon’s whopping $130 discount, you can get it for the very affordable price of $169. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off instantly if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, bringing the price even lower to $119.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH – $240

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is our choice for the best smartwatch for Android of 2019. Although it’s a big watch, it looks good even on small and medium-sized wrists. Its considerable size means the touchscreen is also bigger and therefore easier to navigate. It looks like a traditional watch, but whenever its always-on screen is deactivated, it’s nothing but a large black circle. This might discourage some people from buying it. Luckily, its design is gorgeous. Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, including the Gear Sport, the Galaxy Watch is fun to use. It runs with Samsung’s own Tizen software as well which, in our opinion, is far better than Google’s Wear OS. The interface is well-organized, and icons and information are displayed in a logical fashion.

Its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is gorgeous. The colors are vibrant, the blacks are deep, and everything looks nicely detailed. Even more impressive is that it stays sufficiently bright outdoors, the bane of most wearables. It is protected by Corning’s military-grade Gorilla DX+ glass, which keeps it scratch-free and durable.

Swiping the touchscreen left lets you see 20 random apps with live notifications, which you can tap for further interaction. Seeing, dismissing, and responding to app notifications is pleasantly hassle-free. Interacting with smartphone notifications is a little limited though. You will be able to read and dismiss texts and calls, but responding to or answering them requires your smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch’s fitness tracking is incredible. There are up to 39 workouts that you can track in total, and the watch can automatically detect six workouts such as walking, running, and cycling. The built-in heart monitor is impressively accurate, and all your fitness data will be automatically stored in Samsung’s Health app. Lastly, this watch can last up to four days on a single charge. An Apple Watch can barely manage two days tops even with light usage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch sports an analog-looking watch face that smartly distances itself from the futuristic aesthetic of Apple’s famous wearable. Plus, it boasts a ton of cool features, accurate fitness tracking, a gorgeous display, and terrific battery life. Like the Gear Sport, the Galaxy Watch usually comes with a $300 price tag, but now you can get it on Amazon for $240 – that’s $60 of savings.

Honestly, the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Galaxy Watch aren’t that much different in terms of features. But for our taste, we think the Galaxy Watch is far more sleekly designed compared to the sporty aesthetic of the Gear Sport (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing). With a watch face that looks so realistic you might mistake it for a traditional timepiece, the Galaxy Watch also tracks a broader spectrum of sports and activities and is easier to navigate. Get it for $71 more on Amazon.

