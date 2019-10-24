Walmart chops an incredible $602 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Samsung has been a market leader in the television space for a long time now, knocking down big companies like LG and Sony in terms of overall sales. It may not always offer the best TVs on the market, but perhaps what sets it apart is its dedication to offering great units with a focus on accessibility. Right now, Walmart is holding a sale on a whole bunch of Samsung 4K TVs. We spotted an incredible deal on the 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV Q60R series which lets you in on a whopping $602 discount.

The 65-inch variant of the Samsung Q60R series will normally set you back $1,800, but Walmart’s price cut makes it available for only $1,198. On top of this deal is the chance to make it into a more manageable payment plan, which spreads the sale price of the TV to a more palpable $117 per month for 12 months.

BUY NOW

Boasting a cutting-edge QLED or Quantum Dot technology, the Samsung Q60R lets viewers experience bursting images with a dazzling range of more than 1 billion colors. Coupled with the Quantum Processor 4K and Quantum HDR 4X, picture is upscaled to incredible clarity to deliver sharper details and more refined colors. The results are intelligently fine-tuned colors and black levels that bring out lifelike and vibrant imagery.

The Korea-based tech giant also tossed in the Real Game Enhancer and Motion Rate 240 to this Samsung QLED 4K TV. Together, these features help ensure smooth, crisp action even in the fastest scenes. Realistic visuals and cinematic sound are maintained as well all while preventing tearing and stuttering. And with a wide viewing angle, you get to enjoy a stunning picture no matter where you are seated.

Just like other Samsung smart TVs, this model comes with the Universal Guide for easy searching of content to watch. It also offers support for Apple ecosystems, thanks to the new Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. Further convenience and smart functionalities are provided by the included OneRemote, Bixby integration, SmartThings feature, and Google Home and Alexa compatibility.

With a powerful mix of picture performance and smart capabilities, the 65-inch Q60R series definitely makes a worthwhile centerpiece for your entertainment setup. Take advantage of this awesome Samsung QLED 4K TV deal and walk away with $602 in savings.

