Need a cheap external hard drive? Samsung T5 Portable SSD is $150 off

Cloud storage is great but it’s not as practical compared to having an external hard drive. A portable storage drive comes in really handy as it adds extra storage to your computer and lets you bring your data along when you’re on the go. If you are planning to buy one, we recommend solid-state drives (SSD) over hard disk drives (HDD) since they’re beefier in terms of read/write speeds, efficiency, and long-term reliability. They can be pricey, though, but lucky for you there’s never a shortage of good external hard drive deals on our favorite retailers. Case in point: The mighty Samsung T5 Portable SSD is on sale for as much as $150 off on Amazon.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is available in four cool colors and three storage variants — 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The best deal applies to the 2TB model, which is currently up for grabs at a discounted price of $320. The 500GB and 1TB are on sale for $90 and $180, respectively.

Samsung T5 500GB – $90, was $130

Samsung T5 1TB – $180, was $250

Samsung T5 2TB – $330, was $480

At Digital Trends, we consider the Samsung T5 the best portable storage drive there is. What makes it stand out in the competition is its enduring quality that cheaper external hard drives usually lack. It feels like a solid chunk of metal that doesn’t have any shift or rattle when you jostle it around. Samsung claims it can survive bumps and shocks as well as drops of up to about six feet.

The Samsung T5 is very compact that it can even fit inside your pocket. If you’re wondering how the Korea-based tech titan managed to pack 500GB to 2TB of storage into such a small body, it’s all because of the brand’s signature 3D V-NAND technology. This tech enables the drive to fit more storage into a smaller form factor by stacking its memory vertically rather than horizontally.

Another attractive feature of this Samsung storage drive is its blazingly fast speed. It offers snappier performance than the older models, Samsung T3 and Samsung T1. The write and read speeds are equally astonishing at 486MB and 513MB per second. Simply put, you’ll be able to transfer files back and forth without issues as well as play games or watch movies straight from the drive.

For your peace of mind, the Samsung Portable T5 SSD comes with an encryption software suite. The software works with both Windows and MacOS and helps make the device almost invulnerable to intrusion. Simply set up a strong passphrase to keep your data and digital valuables secure. The external drive also features a three-year limited warranty for protection against manufacturer defects.

From design and build quality to security and performance, there’s no denying the Samsung T5 Portable SSD’s reputation as a top-tier portable storage solution. There’s no other drive that we recommend as highly as this one. Amazon customers also commended its durability, portability, and material quality. Don’t miss Amazon’s deals and bring home the 500GB, 1TB, or for as much as $150 off. Get yours now while supplies last.

