Amazon drops $202 off the Best external hard drive — Samsung T5 Portable SSD

The top portable storage devices are faster, more reliable, and most importantly, more affordable than ever. Just visit your favorite online retailer and you will see exciting discounts on several solid-state drives (SSD) from trusted brands. And now, our pick for the best overall external hard drive for 2019 has joined the fray. The 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD gets a massive 42% price cut on Amazon, bringing it down to its best price ever. Amazon is also discounting the WD My Passport SSD external hard drive by up to 61% off, a deal we wrote about earlier today.

If you have been holding off on getting your own 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD, now is the time to buy. This top-tier portable storage device is on sale for only $278 on Amazon today. That is a hefty $202 discount on its usual $480. But if you are just looking for a smaller storage capacity, you can also get the 1TB or 500GB option and still save.

There is no other storage drive we recommend as highly as the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. Its speed, compact size, and additional features have helped it dominate the competition. But what makes it stand out most is its enduring quality that budget external hard drives usually lack.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD sets itself apart from the competition with its simple design. This 2.3 x 4-inch portable hard drive feels like a solid piece of metal. It does not have any rattle or shift when jostled around. The single USB Type-C port on the front and the LED indicator also lend a certain elegance to this device. And its matte finish makes it real eye candy.

If you are wondering how Samsung crams up to 2TB of storage in such a compact body, it is thanks to their signature V-NAND Technology. It allows the T5 Portable SSD to stack memory vertically, fitting more storage into a smaller form factor. The designers also went beyond the advantage of a small form factor by making it a whole lot quicker than its predecessors.

With 2TB of capacity, you can store a lot of important files in your Samsung T5 Portable SSD. Make sure your digital valuables are secure by locking the drive, using the included encryption software suite. For added peace of mind, Samsung also backs this storage device with a three-year limited warranty against manufacturer defects.

Pay only $278 instead of $480 when you buy the black 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD from Amazon today. This sweet deal on Digital Trends’ favorite external hard drive will attract other buyers, so hurry and place your order now.

