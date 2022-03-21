Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 today

Dell XPS deals are looking extra sweet right now, as you can save $400 off the new Dell XPS 15 laptop which includes everything you could need for all your work while also including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Ordinarily priced at $1,900, it’s down to just $1,500 for a limited time only at Dell. Easily one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now, you’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited. Once it’s gone at this price, we can’t guarantee when it’ll return. Snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there is always a good sign and Dell is easily the best of the bunch. The best Dell laptops provide numerous different temptations but the beauty behind the Dell XPS 15 is that it’s more than just one of the best business laptops. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. That’s hefty going for any productivity-focused machine, giving you plenty of reasons to love it while you work on the move.

It goes further than that though, as the Dell XPS 15 also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. That’s sufficient to play the latest games, especially in conjunction with the rest of the system’s specifications, so you can do more than just work on this machine. The laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD display offers a refresh rate of 60Hz along with anti-glare properties, 500 nits of brightness, and InfinityEdge technology so you barely have to stare at a bezel while you work. Other features, like the ability to reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid color, and an advanced thermal design, further help the system fly in terms of performance speeds. It’s a fantastic all-rounder however you plan on using it.

Normally priced at $1,900, the Dell XPS 15 is down to just $1,500 right now at Dell. As is the case with all of Dell’s deals, you’ll need to be quick though. Stock is limited and we can’t say how long this deal will stick around. If you’re looking for a reliably speedy laptop, don’t miss out — buy it today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations