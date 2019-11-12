Amazon’s Sennheiser gaming headset deals save you as much as $131

Whether you identify as a PC gamer or a console gamer, you know a gaming experience isn’t complete without high-end audio. Focusing on the auditory part of the game is as important as the controls and visuals, as hearing more details can significantly improve your gameplay. Speakers are great, but if you want more accurate sounds, investing in a quality gaming headset is the way to go.

The Black Friday and Cyber Week sales are just a few weeks away, but you don’t have to wait that long to score amazing deals on gaming peripherals. We scoured Amazon and spotted cool deals on two Sennheiser gaming headset models: The Game One and the GSP 600. Both are compatible with multiple gaming platforms, including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, as well as smartphones and tablets.

Sennheiser Game One — $119 ($131 off)

Sennheiser’s excellent and innovative technology has made it one of the leaders in the audio tech industry, and it shows in the Game One. No matter what you’re playing, this gaming headset lets you hear every detail in sonic clarity and accuracy. This is all thanks to the original transducer technology that offers a natural sound experience that’s also optimized for professional gaming. What’s more, it has a noise-canceling microphone that promises clear communication with your teammates. The mic can be easily muted by simply raising the boom arm.

This Sennheiser gaming headset excels in design practicality and wearability as well. It has an open-back design to let air pass through so your head and ears remain cool, generously padded velvet-covered ear pads for comfort even during extended gaming sessions, and an adjustable cushioned headband for a secure and personalized fit. The right earcup is also outfitted with volume controls for convenient adjustment on the fly. Lightweight yet robust, you can count on the Game One to last for a long time.

Whether you’re building a new gaming setup or upgrading from an older gaming headset, you can never go wrong with the Sennheiser Game One. It will normally set you back $250, but Amazon’s hefty 52% price cut lets you have it for only $119. Purchase includes exchangeable cables so you can easily switch between gaming platforms.

BUY NOW

Sennheiser GSP 600 — $179 ($71 off)

If you’re willing to shell out a few more bucks for a more solid set of audio technology, check the Sennheiser GSP 600 instead. This professional gaming headset boasts German-engineered transducers that offer an exceptional combination of outstanding clarity, superb dynamics, and extended bass response, resulting in an enhanced gaming experience. Sennheiser also tossed in its latest noise cancellation technology in the headset’s microphone for pro-level crystal-clear in-game conversations. Similar to the Game One Model, lifting the boom arm conveniently mutes the mic.

This Sennheiser gaming headset does not have active noise cancellation, but the thick, ergonomic ear pads are enough to block out ambient sound on a physical level. The memory foam in the ear cups mirrors the shape of your ear which then preserves lower frequency performance, allowing for full noise isolation. The suede-like material on the ear pads also doesn’t stick to the skin and keeps the ears cool no matter how long you are playing. With a strong metal hinge, a robust build quality, and exchangeable parts, it’s safe to say that the GSP 600 is geared for long-term usability.

Step up your gameplay with the Sennheiser GSP 600 professional gaming headset. It has received multiple compliments from Amazon customers, with commendations focusing mostly on its pinpoint accuracy, fantastic mic, extreme comfort, and high durability. Grab yours today on Amazon for only $179 and walk away with $71 in savings.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these Sennheiser gaming headset deals? Visit our curated deals page for exciting discounts on gaming peripherals and other premium tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations