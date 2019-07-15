Share

The wait for the highly anticipated sale is over. Amazon Prime Day is finally here with the best deals you’ll probably see this season. Open-back headphones have made their way to the high-end market as it produces a clearer and more natural sound. The Sennheiser HD 599 SE Over-Ear Open-Back Headphone usually sells for $200 but you can snag a pair for only $100. This Amazon exclusive offer is only valid for a limited time of 24 hours so you better get yours before stock runs out.

The Sennheiser HD 599 is the highest-end version and one of the latest additions to the HD 500 series. These open-back headphones bring audiophile sound quality as soon as you pop them on. Powered by Sennheiser proprietary transducers and featuring the ergonomic acoustic refinement (EAR), the HD599 delivers a natural tonal balance that brings exceptional detail and definition, especially for bass. Spatial performance is also unequivocal as you can quickly pick up on the depth and placement of instruments.

There is no doubt that comfort was considered in the uncompromising build and design of the HD 599. The classic black finish with matte metallic silver accents on this headphone communicates quality and style at first glance. The HD 599 are incredibly lightweight and form-fitting ideal for long listening sessions. Sennheiser definitely made a step toward the right direction by making improvements from its predecessor, the HD 598 with better padding. The headband has a more premium look and feel now that the pleather padding is thicker. The large oval ear cups and soft replaceable velour earpads complement the open-back design as it reduces the pressure that goes through your ears.

The Sennheiser HD 599 may be great for casual to critical listening but may not have the best scores when it comes to blocking out noise. To minimize noise and sound leakage, these headphones are best used in isolation. The HD 599 comes with a set of two detachable cables for versatile connectivity. The 3-meter cable and 6.3-millimeter jack are geared together for a home entertainment system while the 1.2-meter cable and the appropriated 3.5-millimeter jack are perfectly compatible with phones, tablets, and laptops.

The HD 500 series of headphones surely give precedence to the Sennheiser as a brand audiophiles will trust and appreciate. The Sennheiser HD 599 SE Over-Ear Open-Back Headphone will sure make a bang for your buck at only $100. Give your ears a much-deserved treat and your wallet a chance to save 50% on the cost.

