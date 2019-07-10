Share

Mulling over purchasing noise-canceling headphones but are thinking twice because of its costly price tag? Today is your chance to get your hands on one of the top-tiered brands in the market. With Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-canceling headphones drop its price to a fantastic $227 from its original price of $350 — that’s an irresistible discount of $122 off. We’ve also found a great deal on Bose QuietComfort headphones if you’d prefer to go with a wired version.

The PXC 550 is made perfectly for business travelers as it blends with formal attire. It has black earcups covered in rubberized material and circled with silver along its exterior for an elegant look. It also has a sleek and comfortable style you might mistake for the design from Bose, according to one of our editors who reviewed the PXC 550.

He stated that the PXC 550 has a rich, balanced, and detailed sound. The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) effects offer powerful bass right when you want it. It has automated controls and he also added that these headphones have possessed Sennheiser’s best noise cancellation function. They tested it for weeks in multiple environments and they are satisfied with the result.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 has NoiseGard adaptive noise cancellation that ensures superior sound quality in every environment. Its triple microphone array provides business-class communications with remarkable vocal clarity. It also features Sennheiser’s sound signature quality with selective sound modes to amplify the listening experience.

Powered by Lithium Polymer batteries, PXC 550 delivers up to 30 hours of battery life on a single three-hour charge from any USB outlet. It pairs on your device wirelessly via Bluetooth version 4.2 technology. If you run out of power, you can still use it by connecting directly to the headphone jack as it includes a cable with remote inside the package.

Another key feature that the Sennheiser is proud of is its intuitive touch control. A touchpad on the right earcup sets the volume, play, stop, pause, and track-skipping control. Touching the earcup enables you to take an incoming call. What’s weird on this headset is it does not have an on/off button. It turns on and connects to Bluetooth as you unfold the headphones and it automatically stops/pauses audio when folded back in.

Noise-canceling technology has been the trend on wireless headphones ever since it was introduced in the market. This advanced feature is a bit costly, so finding a discounted offer on top-tier brand is definitely a steal. Amazon’s Prime Day is officially starting on July 15. Until then, don’t just wait for this pre-Prime Day offer to pass without owning the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-canceling headphones. Down by a whopping $120, you can now get this for a terrific price of $230 and not $350.

