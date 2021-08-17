  1. Deals
Keep your dorm room clean with this crazy cheap shark robot vacuum

Hate keeping your dorm room clean? We get it. Buy this Shark ION Robot Vacuum on sale at Walmart and the effort is taken away from you. Ordinarily priced at $300, it’s down to just $150 right now for a strictly limited time only. At 50% off, we can’t see stock lasting for long so if you want to get in on this amazing offer, you’ll need to grab it fast. You won’t regret it. After all, who chooses to vacuum manually when they can have a robot do it instead?

Offering the kind of features you’d see in the best robot vacuums out there, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum has a lot going for it. It offers three different brush types, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll so it’s capable of handling all kinds of debris on all manners of surfaces. That means less dirt in your home and a much more comfortable experience for all.

Alongside that, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is smart enough to sense ledges and stairs so it can avoid damaging your furniture and walls, as well as itself. It can dodge around any potential situations where it might get stuck so you won’t have to keep too close an eye on it. The SharkClean app further helps here too as you’re able to set up cleaning schedules that suit you. You can even use voice controls via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support meaning you can laze around and simply speak to your robot vacuum instead of digging out your smartphone.

Everything about the Shark ION Robot Vacuum has been made with convenience in mind, because why put effort into vacuum cleaning when you can get a robot to do, it right?

Ordinarily priced at $300, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is down to just $150 right now at Walmart making this the perfect time for you to upgrade your dorm room cleaning set up. You won’t be disappointed unless you wait too long and stock runs out.

This Shark robot vacuum isn’t the only robot vacuum out there. Right now, there are plenty of great robot vacuum deals that are well worth your time checking out. We’ve tracked down the best of the bunch along with all the great Roomba deals going on right now so there’s sure to be something here for your budget.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$460 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Walmart
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$399 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$310 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$399 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$148 $199
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart
