Keep your dorm room clean with this crazy cheap shark robot vacuum

Hate keeping your dorm room clean? We get it. Buy this Shark ION Robot Vacuum on sale at Walmart and the effort is taken away from you. Ordinarily priced at $300, it’s down to just $150 right now for a strictly limited time only. At 50% off, we can’t see stock lasting for long so if you want to get in on this amazing offer, you’ll need to grab it fast. You won’t regret it. After all, who chooses to vacuum manually when they can have a robot do it instead?

Offering the kind of features you’d see in the best robot vacuums out there, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum has a lot going for it. It offers three different brush types, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll so it’s capable of handling all kinds of debris on all manners of surfaces. That means less dirt in your home and a much more comfortable experience for all.

Alongside that, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is smart enough to sense ledges and stairs so it can avoid damaging your furniture and walls, as well as itself. It can dodge around any potential situations where it might get stuck so you won’t have to keep too close an eye on it. The SharkClean app further helps here too as you’re able to set up cleaning schedules that suit you. You can even use voice controls via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support meaning you can laze around and simply speak to your robot vacuum instead of digging out your smartphone.

Everything about the Shark ION Robot Vacuum has been made with convenience in mind, because why put effort into vacuum cleaning when you can get a robot to do, it right?

Ordinarily priced at $300, the Shark ION Robot Vacuum is down to just $150 right now at Walmart making this the perfect time for you to upgrade your dorm room cleaning set up. You won’t be disappointed unless you wait too long and stock runs out.

More robot vacuum deals

This Shark robot vacuum isn’t the only robot vacuum out there. Right now, there are plenty of great robot vacuum deals that are well worth your time checking out. We’ve tracked down the best of the bunch along with all the great Roomba deals going on right now so there’s sure to be something here for your budget.

