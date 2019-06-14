Digital Trends
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750

Keeping up with household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION Wi-Fi-Enabled Robot Vacuum RV750 at a massive 41% discount.

Normally $380, this robot vacuum is now available for only $223 – that’s an awesome savings of $157. With it in your home, there will be more time for you to take on other relevant tasks and meaningful activities.

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 will take your floor care to the next level. It boasts a dual-brush cleaning technology that pulls in dirt and debris in hard-to-reach areas like corners and crevices. Its thin, low-profile design allows it to glide effortlessly below furniture, ensuring thorough cleaning throughout your home.

With smart and proximity sensors, this robot vacuum can navigate floors and carpets seamlessly while being able to assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles. You can schedule or start cleaning anywhere via your smartphone with the Shark ION Robot App. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which enables you to control it through voice commands.

This robot vacuum is built with helix-patterned, high-tensile bristles that provide thorough pickup on carpets and hard floors. It also comes with an innovative self-grooming system that allows the brushroll to manage and untangle long fibers, string, allergens, and hair to prevent everyday buildup. Other features include an easy-access dust bin that detaches from the side for quick emptying and BotBoundary strips that create no-go areas for the robot.

The RV750 vacuum is powered by a lithium-ion battery that provides over an hour of cleaning time. It will automatically return to its charging dock when it’s running low on juice.

With its dual spinning side brushes, self-cleaning brushroll, and smart sensor navigation, the Shark ION Wi-Fi-Enabled Robot Vacuum is an ideal solution for daily upkeep. Get yours now on Amazon for a discounted price of $223.

Looking for other smart devices for your home? Check out these cool deals on vacuums, fitness tech, light bulbs, security systems, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 10 best computer reading glasses to help reduce eye strain
Up Next

What is Dolby Atmos Music, and how can you experience it?
iRobot Roomba 860 Robot Vacuum irobot roomba deals
Smart Home

Amazon has a jaw-dropping deal on a renewed Roomba 860 robot vacuum

Amazon just made a 40% price cut on an already heavily discounted, certified refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 premium-level robot vacuum with a 90-day refund or replacement warranty. This deal can help you save up to $329.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Walmart drops an unmissable deal on a 58-inch Samsung 4K TV

Just about every network under the sun is serving up piping hot bowls of 4K content. There's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV -- even more so now that Walmart has slashed $170 off one of Samsung's leading 58-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface series is an excellent alternative to other tablets if you're a dedicated Windows user, and the superb Surface Pro 6 (our favorite 2-in-1) and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, are both on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy s10 hands-on
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone gets a $100 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 sits right in the middle of the phone maker's 2019 lineup. But despite its middle child status, the S10 is a great phone. And we've found a deal on an unlocked version on Amazon that will save you $100 this weekend.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Deals

Amazon sale drops deals on Microsoft Surface laptops

Despite an increasingly crowded market, the sleek Microsoft Surface laptops have left their mark. Both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2 are discounted on Amazon right now, too, with deals that can save you up to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony wh-1000x headphones folding
Deals

Pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones from Drop on the cheap

Commuting has to be about the worst thing ever. Fortunately, the hustle and bustle can all be blocked out with a good set of wireless noise-canceling headphones — and there are none better than the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are now on sale.
Posted By Josh Levenson
fitbit versa full review 19
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. You can save up to $125 on a new fitness watch.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The 10 best computer reading glasses to help reduce eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ninja air fryer amazon discount af101
Deals

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 gets a steep 31% discount on Amazon

Whether you are a health-conscious snack seeker or a fried-food fan, you will find love with the Ninja Air Fryer AF101. Normally $130, it is now available for only $90.
Posted By Erica Katherina