Share

Keeping up with household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION Wi-Fi-Enabled Robot Vacuum RV750 at a massive 41% discount.

Normally $380, this robot vacuum is now available for only $223 – that’s an awesome savings of $157. With it in your home, there will be more time for you to take on other relevant tasks and meaningful activities.

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 will take your floor care to the next level. It boasts a dual-brush cleaning technology that pulls in dirt and debris in hard-to-reach areas like corners and crevices. Its thin, low-profile design allows it to glide effortlessly below furniture, ensuring thorough cleaning throughout your home.

With smart and proximity sensors, this robot vacuum can navigate floors and carpets seamlessly while being able to assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles. You can schedule or start cleaning anywhere via your smartphone with the Shark ION Robot App. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which enables you to control it through voice commands.

This robot vacuum is built with helix-patterned, high-tensile bristles that provide thorough pickup on carpets and hard floors. It also comes with an innovative self-grooming system that allows the brushroll to manage and untangle long fibers, string, allergens, and hair to prevent everyday buildup. Other features include an easy-access dust bin that detaches from the side for quick emptying and BotBoundary strips that create no-go areas for the robot.

The RV750 vacuum is powered by a lithium-ion battery that provides over an hour of cleaning time. It will automatically return to its charging dock when it’s running low on juice.

With its dual spinning side brushes, self-cleaning brushroll, and smart sensor navigation, the Shark ION Wi-Fi-Enabled Robot Vacuum is an ideal solution for daily upkeep. Get yours now on Amazon for a discounted price of $223.

Looking for other smart devices for your home? Check out these cool deals on vacuums, fitness tech, light bulbs, security systems, and more.