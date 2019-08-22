Modern smart home cleaning innovations like robot vacuums have truly made household chores easier and more efficient. From quick dirt pick-ups to whole-house cleaning jobs, they can tackle a variety of messes with minimal effort on your part. If you’re thinking of getting a robovac for your home, check out Amazon’s deal on the Shark Ion Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner RV720.

The RV720 normally sells for $350, but a whopping 43% discount lets you have it for only $200 ($12 shipping fee not included). An additional $50 can also be taken off instantly when you apply for an Amazon Visa Rewards card, lowering the sale price further to $150.

Flaunting a low profile, this Shark Ion Robot glides easily below furniture to ensure thorough cleaning on any spot. Its brush roll system is equipped with helix-patterned high-tensile bristles that effectively pick up and capture hair, dust, and allergens on carpets and hard floors. The robot also has a self-grooming system that allows the brush roll to manage and untangle strings, fibers, and long hair. When cleaning is done, you can easily detach the dust bin for quick and no-mess emptying.

Although circular in shape, you can count on this robot to clean hard-to-reach edges and corners. It’s all thanks to the two side brushes that continuously spin to make sure that no dirt is left behind. Shark also integrated smart and proximity sensors to the robot to allow it to navigate seamlessly through floors and carpets as well as to avoid surrounding obstacles. And with the included BotBoundary strips, you can set up specific “no-go zones” that you want the robot to stay away from.

Operating the robot is simple. There are control buttons placed on top for on-the-spot cleaning and an easy-to-use remote control if you want to set a recurring cleaning schedule for each day of the week. Shark estimates the RV720 to provide over an hour of cleaning time, and when low on juice, it will automatically return to its dock to recharge.

Prevent daily dirt and hair from piling up on your floors and carpets with the help of a reliable robotic vacuum such as the Shark Ion Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner RV720. For a sale price of $200 plus a shipping fee of $12, you can take this robot home for only $212. Order yours today on Amazon before stock runs out.

