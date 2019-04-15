Digital Trends
SimpliSafe took big deductions off SimpliSafe home security systems for Tax Day, April 15. For today only, SimpliSafe will deduct 15% off the usual price with all pre-configured or build-your-own SimpliSafe security systems and add a $99 SimpliCam HD video security camera with built-in motion and sound detection for free. The sale ends at midnight tonight ET.

When we tested the third-generation SimpliSafe Home Security System, Digital Trends’ reviewer praised its easy set-and-forget installation process and the base station’s beautiful design. SimpliSafe’s no-contract professional monitoring service costs just $15 a month, about half the cost of conventional security monitoring companies. The monitoring service isn’t required for local alerts and camera monitoring, but the service adds police and fire department notification, remote alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

simplisafe home security system deals camera 750x500

If you’re shopping for a smart home security system and want an easy installation with comprehensive safety features, SimpliSafe’s Tax Day deals can help you save up to $171.

SimpliSafe – The Haven 14-piece system and free camera — $171 off

simplisafe home security system deals the haven 14 piece by
The Haven is SimpliSafe’s most comprehensive pre-configured system. The Haven includes the base station and keypad, four entry sensors, two motion sensors, one smoke detector, one water leak detector,  one freeze detector, a 105-decibel siren, a system control keyfob, and a panic button. With the free SimpliCam included in this sale, The Haven sets you up for total in-home monitoring.

Normally priced $588 when purchased separately, SimpliSafe’s Haven 14-piece system with a free camera is just $417 today only. If you want a comprehensive home security system, take advantage of this awesome price.

Learn More

SimpliSafe – The Knox 13-piece system and free camera — $163 off

simplisafe home security system deals the knox 13 piece by
SimpliSafe’s 13-piece security system, The Knox, includes the base system and keypad, six entry sensors for doors and windows, two motion detectors, a smoke alarm, a 105-decibel siren, and a keyfob.

Usually $548 purchased when separately, The Knox is $383 with the HD video SimpliCam for Tax Day. If you’re looking for a pre-configured system with the greatest number of entry sensors, here’s an opportunity to buy The Knox at an attractive price and get a free security camera.

Learn More

SimpliSafe – The Hearth 9-piece system and free camera — $154 off

simplisafe home security system deals the hearth 9 piece by
The Hearth 9-piece system comes with the SimpliSafe base station and keypad, three entry sensors, a motion sensor, one smoke detector, a 105-decibel siren, a keyfob, and, for this sale, a SimpliCAM HD video camera.

Regularly priced $473 purchased separately, The Hearth 9-piece system with the SimpliCam is just $319 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a security system with added smoke detection for your home, this could be the best time to snap it up at this configuration at a discounted price.

Learn More

SimpliSafe – The Essentials 6-piece system and free camera — $137 off

simplisafe home security system deals the essentials 6 piece by
SimpliSafe’s most popular system, The Essentials 6-piece configuration protects your home with the SimpliSafe base station and keypad, three entry sensors, and a motion sensor. The SimpliCam HD video camera added with this sale provides visual streaming.

Ordinarily $358 when purchased separately, The Essentials 6-piece system and the free camera cost just $221 during this Tax Day sale. If you need to monitor your home’s entry points, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

Learn More

SimpliSafe – The Foundation 4-piece system and free camera — $132 off

simplisafe home security system deals the foundation 4 piece by
The Foundation 4-piece system is SimpliSafe’s most basic setup, including the base station and keypad, one entry sensor, and a motion detector. This configuration is perfect many apartment dwellers.

Instead of the usual $328 combined price when purchased separately, SimpliSafe cut the cost of The Foundation 4-piece system with the free camera to just $196 during this sale. Even if you live in a large house, this is an excellent way to set up the most basic security system and add other components later on.

Learn More

