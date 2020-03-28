SimpliSafe Sale: Huge discounts on home security systems (and a free Simplicam!)

Are you in the market for a home security system? SimpliSafe is offering a 25% discount on any new home security system plus a SimpliCam worth $99 for free (in addition to what’s included in each bundle) when purchased with a free one-month trial of Interactive Monitoring. If you’ve been shopping for home security camera deals, it doesn’t get any better than free. You’ll have to act fast, though, because this deal ends at midnight, Tuesday, March 31.

To take advantage of SimpliSafe’s 25% off deals and get the free camera, all you have to do is try the Interactive Monitoring system for one month — and the trial is free. That’s right: Just try it. Interactive Monitoring includes police dispatch and 24/7 alerts when the system detects danger. If you choose to continue the monitoring service, it costs only $15 per month — about half what traditional alarm companies typically charge — but there’s no commitment to do so. You can cancel before your first bill is due and not pay a dime.

The Foundation — $172, was $229

The Foundation is SimpliSafe’s most basic pre-configured system. With this system, you receive one Base Station, a touch-to-wake Keypad, an Entry Sensor, and a Motion Sensor. With all SimpliSafe security systems, just plug in the Base Station and then place the other components, all of which operate without wires, where you want them. You can take a SimpliSafe security system with you if you move, and you can always add additional sensors and other components. The Foundation usually costs $229, but agree to try Interactive Monitoring for a month and pay just $172 and get the $99 SimpliCam for free.

The Essentials — $194, was $259

With SimpliSafe’s The Essentials, you get a Base Station, one Keypad, a Motion Sensor, and three Entry Sensors to protect two doors and a window or one door and two windows. You’ll pay just $194 for The Essential and get the the $99 SimpliCam free when you agree to a one-month free Interactive Monitoring trial – otherwise this system costs $259.

The Hearth — $281, was $374

The Hearth extends your SimpliSafe security system functionality. This system includes one Base Station, a Keypad, three Entry Sensors, one Motion Sensor, a Smoke Detector, a 105-decibel Siren, and a Key Fob. You can use the Key Fob to arm or disarm the system remotely or press a built-in panic button to alert the emergency monitoring company that you need help fast. The Heath costs $374 ordinarily, but you pay just $281 and get a free $99 SimpliCam if you try Interactive Monitoring for one month with no further obligation.

The Knox — $337, was $449

With The Knox, your SimpliSafe security system includes one Base Station, one Keypad, six Entry Sensors, two Motion Sensors, a Smoke Detector, a 105-decibel Siren, and one Key Fob. You can install The Knox, and if within 60 days you are not satisfied for any reason, let the company know, and they’ll send a pre-paid return shipping label, and after they get it back, will refund your full purchase price. Rather than pay the usual $449 price for The Knox, when you agree to try the Interactive Monitoring service for one month, you’ll pay only $337 and get the free $99 SimpliCam.

The Haven — $367, was $489

The Haven security system from SimpliSafe adds freeze and leak protection. Then Haven comes with one Base Station, one Keypad, four Entry Sensors, two Motion Sensors, a Smoke Detector, a Water Sensor, a Freeze Sensor, a 105-decibel Siren, a Key Fob, and a Panic Button that you can place anywhere in your home. Without monitoring, The Haven costs $89, but agree to a one-month free trial of Interactive Monitoring, and you’ll pay just $367 and receive the $99 SimpliCam for free.

