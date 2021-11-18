After taking advantage of Black Friday TV deals, the next thing that you should secure is enough content to watch on your new screen. It’s a waste if you search through the best Black Friday deals for the offer that provides amazing value for money on a new TV, only to be stuck with watching local channels. Avoid facing that issue with this offer from this year’s early Walmart Black Friday deals that slashes $57 off the price of the Sony BDP-S3700 streaming Blu-ray Disc player, bringing it down by nearly half to $63 from its original price of $120.

The Sony BDP-S3700 will let you watch movies in Blu-ray Discs on your TV in Full HD quality, which is ideal if you’ve accumulated a healthy collection of Blu-Ray Discs that you want to keep. The player is also capable of upscaling standard-definition DVDs to near HD resolution, so you’ll have even more options during movie night. Sony dominates Digital Trends’ best Blu-ray players, so you won’t have to worry about quality.

The capabilities of the Sony BDP-S3700 go beyond playing Blu-ray Discs though. If your TV isn’t equipped with a smart TV platform, the Sony BDP-S3700 will allow access to streaming services, so you’ll be able to watch the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows, for example. The device also comes with Quick Start, which lets it boot up in less than 1 second, and Fast Loading, which makes discs load in as fast as 30 seconds.

Maximize your TV with the Sony BDP-S3700 streaming Blu-ray Disc player, which is currently available in an early Black Friday deal from Walmart. The retailer has slashed its price by $57, bringing it down to just $63, which is nearly half its original price of $120. There’s no telling how many units are up for sale, so if you think the Sony BDP-S3700 is the missing piece for your home theater setup, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

