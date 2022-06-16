This awesome gaming TV from Sony is $300 off today

At the heart of every great gaming setup is a great 4K TV. Fortunately for gamers in search of a new window on their gaming experience, there are some impressive 4K TV deals taking place at Best Buy right now. The Sony Bravia 48-inch OLED TV is perhaps the best of the Best Buy TV deals, as it’s currently just $1,000, a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,300. Free shipping is included, as is three free months of Apple TV+.

When it comes to choosing between the best TVs for gaming, you want to be sure you’re getting a TV that has a high refresh rate, plenty of connectivity ports, and of course, the most impressive image quality you can find. The Sony Bravia 48-inch TV is part of Sony’s Master Series TVs, which are created to exhibit the best of Sony’s image technology, and this particular TV boasts over 8 million self-illuminating pixels in an OLED display, bringing all of your favorite video games to life with amazing clarity. The 48-inch Sony Bravia presents everything in supreme resolution and includes technology that can up convert older content into lifelike 4K resolution.

When it comes to gaming playback, the Sony Bravia 48-inch TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is twice what you’ll find in most TVs. A refresh rate this high prevents the fast-paced action of video game playback from breaking apart, stuttering, or lagging, ensuring no image glitches pop up to pull you out of the action. It even has an immersive sound system built-in called Acoustic Surface Audio, which projects sound from the entire screen and creates a multidimensional experience. Additionally, all of the great features of a smart TV come with the Sony Bravia 48-inch TV, including easy access to apps and streaming services and compatibility with Google Assistant.

The Sony Bravia 48-inch TV is one of the best Sony TV deals you’ll come across, as it’s currently just $1,000 at Best Buy. This is an impressive savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,300. It comes with free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ to help you break it in, and it isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Best Buy now to claim this deal.

