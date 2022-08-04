 Skip to main content
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV

Best Buy TV deals are usually pretty worthwhile, and this one is no exception — this 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV pairs pictures and sounds perfectly harmoniously to provide an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the upscaled 4K quality provides high-quality contrast on the OLED screen, so your favorite movies and shows come to life right before your eyes. In fact, the Sony Bravia reproduces content based on how the human eye focuses, so everything you watch is incredibly life-like.

This TV detects each object on the screen, analyzes the color, and adjusts the contrast automatically to provide more realistic pictures. Colors are changed by hue, brightness, bandwidth, saturation, motion vector, and more, which results in realistic scenes with depth, texture, and color that are natural and life-like. 4K upscaling lets you enjoy close to 4K quality entertainment regardless of the content’s original quality or source. Additionally, the Cognitive Processor XR intelligently re-creates lost detail and texture for a more well-rounded experience.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV comes with Acoustic Surface Audio+, which features triple actuators behind the TV that vibrate and create acoustics that move with the picture on screen. There are also two actuators on the sides of the TV to improve high-frequency sound and natural dialogs. Left and right subwoofers provide rich bass for movie-like sound in the comfort of your own home. The Bravia XR Surround virtually creates surround sound from every angle, so you get surround sound quality without in-ceiling or up-firing speakers. Sony’s Voice Zoom 2 detects the types of voices on screen and enhances the clarity for each situation.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV is a great deal when it comes to 65-inch TV deals — it’s packed with features and cutting-edge technology and is $500 off. Regularly priced at $2,500, you can get your hands on one of the best OLED TVs for just $2,000. Whether you’re looking for a new TV for the living room or theater room, this TV deal is one you should check out.

