Upgrading your home theater? This Sony Ultra-Slim Soundbar System is now 25% off

Whether it’s for TV shows, movies, or games, a soundbar is a great way to boost your TV’s audio. With a huge selection of soundbars on the market today, it can be a challenge to figure out which one to buy for best quality and flexibility you need. One solid option is the Sony HT-CT290 Ultra-Slim 300W Soundbar System. It normally rings in at $198, but with Amazon’s price cut, you can get one for only $148.

With 300 watts of power and 2.1-channel S-Force Surround Sound, the HT-CT290 will make you feel as if you are sitting in your own personal theater. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful bass and cinematic sound. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, expect to see great smart home deals on Sony, Sonos, Bose, and other audio electronics.

This 35-inch soundbar boasts a sleek, simple profile, with a black body and a dark gray mesh. It looks very modern and fits in nicely just about anywhere. You can place it in front of the TV without interfering with IR receivers or blocking the screen, or mount it on the wall to save space.

With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop directly to the bar. It also has a USB port that lets you connect compatible USB devices for faster audio playback, an HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) that transfers sound from TV to soundbar via one HDMI cable, and a remote that allows you to control the volume.

A soundbar that comes with a subwoofer tends to have an easier time delivering a more defined sound, and the Sony HT-CT290 does just that. The frequency range is pretty rich in terms of clarity and details. For a small unit, the subwoofer can move a decent amount of air, although it doesn’t drown out the rest of the frequency range, which is critical when it comes to understanding dialogues distinctly.

The Sony HT-CT290 Ultra-Slim 300W is a no-frills soundbar system that offers excellent bang for the buck. Get yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $148 to bring your movie and music experience to a whole new level.

