Amazon cuts prices of these premium noise-canceling headphones for Cyber Week

Drowning out the noise of the world is not as difficult when you have noise-canceling headphones. Popping them on brings you to a whole new level of audio isolation, perfect for focusing on tasks and relaxation. If you missed the opportunity to grab a pair of noise-canceling cans during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, fret not as the deals continue through Cyber Week. Amazon still has the high-end Sony WH-1000MX3 and Bowers & Wilkins PX discounted by up to $102. And with the holidays quickly approaching, this sale is also a great way to save money on gifts for the music aficionados in your life.

Sony WH-1000MX3 — $278 ($72 off)

The Sony WH-1000MX3 are so impressive that our Digital Trends review team named them as the best wireless and noise-canceling headphones this year. It’s equipped with an incredible noise-canceling technology that efficiently blocks out background sound, whether it be from appliances, vehicles, or humans. This feature allows you to hear every note, word, detail, and tune with great clarity regardless of how loud the environment. Your listening experience is further upscaled with the powerful audio processor, which brings your movies, music, and live recordings in a whole new level of immersive.

Slim and lightweight, these Sony noise-canceling headphones are geared for long listening sessions. The deep earcup interiors and padded headband ensure a snug fit that will remain comfortable even after long hours. And with a swivel and folding profile plus a hardshell carry case included, you can easily store them or bring around for your travels.

Speaking of travel, this pair has enough battery power to accompany you on daily commutes or long-haul flights. It is estimated to provide a playback life of up to 30 hours, and when low on juice, a quick charging feature will get it back up and running in no time.

Take advantage of Amazon’s sale and bring home the Sony WH-1000MX3 for only $278, $72 below its usual $350 price tag.

Bowers & Wilkins PX — $298 ($102 off)

Also worth checking out are the Bowers & Wilkins PX. This model is the famed British audio company’s first entry into the noise-canceling market, providing travelers and professionals alike with a tech-packed option. Their drivers are subtly angled to deliver a more natural stereo perspective and crystal clear audio reproduction with rich bass, whether you are watching a movie or rocking out with your favorite tunes.

If you want to modify how much of the outside world you want to hear, you can easily do so with these Bowers & Wilkins noise-canceling headphones. Their adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature lets you select among three modes so you can experience optimal isolation wherever you are. There’s the flight mode to completely block out engine noise during travel, office mode to limit background sounds while still being able to hear conversations, and the city mode if you want to stay aware of what’s happening around you.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX are outfitted with buttons on the right earcup for quick adjustment of settings on the fly. But what really makes them convenient to use are the built-in sensors that allow for a highly intelligent control system. Lifting an earcup or hanging them around your neck will pause your music, and when you put them back on, music will resume. Taking them off, on the other hand, will power them down into a deep sleep mode to preserve battery life.

With outstanding build, design, style, and functionality, the Bowers & Wilkins PX are solid contenders against the best from Bose and Sony. Pick up a pair of these noise-canceling headphones on Amazon for only $298, and walk away with $102 in savings.

