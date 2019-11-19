Walmart cuts the prices of Sony wireless with ANC headphone bundles

There seems to be a gadget for almost anything these days. For instance, you need to work on your focus or somehow mute all the hubbub happening around you, you’ll easily be able to do so with a pair of noise-canceling cans. Since there isn’t a shortage of options in this bustling headphones market, you can bank on sure results from a reputable brand like Sony. While these headphones don’t come cheap, Walmart is offering bundle deals on Sony’s WH-CH700N and WH-XB900N that can save you as much as $99.

Sony WH-CH700N — $32 off

One push of a button is all it takes and the Sony WH-CH700N activates the noise-canceling function. The artificial intelligence noise cancellation (AINC) embedded in this piece of tech then analyzes background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance in noisy environments like airplanes or high-traffic areas.

Its design highlights the combination of comfort and convenience. The metal slider on the headband lets you adjust the headphones until you’ve achieved the right fit while the earcups are densely padded to cushion your ears and swivel flat for maximum portability. And the Knox Gear hardshell case provided in this bundle will surely protect your investment. Sony’s WH-CH700N is wireless with Bluetooth and support for NFC, so if you’re worried that neither of your devices is compatible, you can simply change that with the Bluetooth USB adapter it also comes with. To truly support freedom of movement, you’ll hardly have any reason to remain tethered to your device with most controls found on the headphones itself.

The built-in lithium-ion battery packs up to 35 hours of power so you can tune into your favorite songs, podcasts, or stream multimedia content most of the day. Should you run out of battery, the supplied cable lets you listen anytime and extend the noise-canceling mode for at least another 50 hours. Sony WH-CH700N is geared to deliver high-quality sound every time with 40mm drivers producing a wide frequency range and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to boost the quality of compressed files.

Sony’s WH-CH700N is complemented with Apps for both Android and iOS users. The Headphones Connect app allows you to customize settings to uncover the perfect sound that suits your taste while connecting it to the Alexa app or to voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant would enable hands-free voice access to music, calls, and more.

Usually ringing in at $230, you can plop the Sony WH-CH700N on and enjoy it to the fullest with the accessories included for just $198 on Walmart.

Sony WH-XB900N — $99 off

If you’re a serious bass head, you might not mind shelling out a couple more bucks on the Sony WH-XB900N. Like the WH-CH700N, it boasts superior digital noise cancellation and a certain level of personalization through the app with a few more tricks to boot. You’ll now have the option to pump out the low end of the spectrum with the Extra Bass feature. And when someone pops in to catch up for a while, Quick Attention mode pauses ANC without you having to take your headphones off.

Bluetooth, NFC, and in-ear controls are all in place to deliver wireless freedom straight to your ears. The WH-XB900N just got dapper with a touch panel that allows you to change tracks, adjust volume, take or reject calls, and activate voice assistants through taps and swipes. Portability, comfort, and convenience likewise, are features you won’t miss out on. This headset still sports a foldable frame for easy storage in its soft case while a snug fit is ensured nonetheless with an adjustable headband and cushioned earcups.

Although it only promises 30 hours of runtime, quick charging lets you have 60 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of being plugged. You can also hook it up to the 3.5mm cable to extend your listening session or opt for space-filling sound with the Sony SRS-XB10 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker its bundled with. Despite this speaker’s compact dimensions, it sounds decent with a built-in passive bass radiator and enough juice to last 16 hours. It’s even water-resistant with an IPX5 rating and doubles as a speakerphone.

This discounted bundle from Walmart simply gives you the flexibility to either tune in with the WH-XB900N headphones or rock it out with the SRS-XB10 speaker for just $248 instead of $347.

