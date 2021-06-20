  1. Deals
This top-rated gaming chair just got a MASSIVE discount at Staples

By
Staples Emerge Vortex Leather Gaming Chair

The 2021 Prime Day deals are finally here, bringing the best chance of the summer to score huge discounts on all sorts of goodies — and not just tech. If you’re after Prime Day gaming deals to upgrade your battle station, then Staples has one of the best ones up for grabs right now, with a huge 45% price cut that slashes the Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair down to just $125. Act fast, though; this is a limited-time offer that won’t last long.

Having the best hardware is vital for any gaming setup, whether you’re a dedicated console player or an old-school desktop PC is more your flavor. That goes a lot further than the CPU and GPU that’s under the hood of your gaming system, however. You also want to have a good controller, mouse, and/or keyboard, along with a proper gaming headset for immersing yourself in the virtual world and communicating with your teammates. And, of course, you need a good gaming chair.

Every gamer knows that time tends to vanish during play sessions, but if you’re parked in a poorly designed chair, then you’ll start to notice after a while. Worse than discomfort are the long-term problems that a bad seat can cause to your body, so it’s worth it to spend a little money and get a more ergonomically designed gaming chair like the Emerge Vortex, which contours to your frame and provides more lumbar support than you standard office chair.

Along with its padded leather surfaces and ergonomic design, the Emerge Vortex gaming chair features a great black and red aesthetic with contrast-color stitching that looks slick without being garish. The wheeled chair, which can support up to 275 pounds, is also height-adjustable and features a tilt lock feature that lets you dial in the right level of support. The padded armrests can flip up when you want them out of the way, as well.

Although a good gaming chair is always a worthy investment, you thankfully don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good one as this Prime Day deal shows. Staples has the Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair on sale right now for a super-deep 45% markdown that brings it down to a very affordable $125 for a short time only.

More Prime Day gaming chair deals available now

If the Emerge Vortex isn’t your style, check out the other Prime Day gaming chair deals we’ve curated so you can level up your gaming setup.

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$185 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

X Rocker RGB Prism Pedestal Chair

$220 $350
The surface of the chair features RGB LED technology with over 30 color combinations, and an integrated wireless audio system with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer.
Buy at Amazon

OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair

$115 $260
This racing style gaming chair provides luxury and comfort, with its ergonomic features, adjustable height and recline, and SofThread leather.
Buy at Amazon

Polar Aurora Gaming Chair

$80 $129
This adjustable gaming chair features an ergonomically designed backrest, lumbar pillow, and headrest combination for a comfortable time while playing your favorite video games.
Buy at Amazon

Respawn RSP-800 Rocking Gaming Chair

$167 $425
Rock back with this rocking gaming chair from Respawn, featuring padded armrests, a high back with segmented padding and extra head and neck cushioning, and built-in lumbar support.
Buy at Walmart

Yangming Gaming Chair

$106 $300
Made of bonded leather, this gaming chair offers a comfortable experience with a padded armrest and a tilt function so you can recline the seat.
Buy at Walmart
