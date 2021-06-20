Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 2021 Prime Day deals are finally here, bringing the best chance of the summer to score huge discounts on all sorts of goodies — and not just tech. If you’re after Prime Day gaming deals to upgrade your battle station, then Staples has one of the best ones up for grabs right now, with a huge 45% price cut that slashes the Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair down to just $125. Act fast, though; this is a limited-time offer that won’t last long.

Having the best hardware is vital for any gaming setup, whether you’re a dedicated console player or an old-school desktop PC is more your flavor. That goes a lot further than the CPU and GPU that’s under the hood of your gaming system, however. You also want to have a good controller, mouse, and/or keyboard, along with a proper gaming headset for immersing yourself in the virtual world and communicating with your teammates. And, of course, you need a good gaming chair.

Every gamer knows that time tends to vanish during play sessions, but if you’re parked in a poorly designed chair, then you’ll start to notice after a while. Worse than discomfort are the long-term problems that a bad seat can cause to your body, so it’s worth it to spend a little money and get a more ergonomically designed gaming chair like the Emerge Vortex, which contours to your frame and provides more lumbar support than you standard office chair.

Along with its padded leather surfaces and ergonomic design, the Emerge Vortex gaming chair features a great black and red aesthetic with contrast-color stitching that looks slick without being garish. The wheeled chair, which can support up to 275 pounds, is also height-adjustable and features a tilt lock feature that lets you dial in the right level of support. The padded armrests can flip up when you want them out of the way, as well.

Although a good gaming chair is always a worthy investment, you thankfully don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good one as this Prime Day deal shows. Staples has the Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair on sale right now for a super-deep 45% markdown that brings it down to a very affordable $125 for a short time only.

