Steam Autumn Sale makes sure PC players aren’t left out of the Black Friday fun

Black Friday offers huge discounts on video games for platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but PC players don’t have to be left out of the fun just because they buy games digitally through Steam. In fact, Steam is running a special Autumn Sale right now, and it offers deals on some of the biggest games of the year.

Gears 5, which just released a few months ago and is one of our favorite shooters of the year, is available on Steam right now for just $30. That is half off its standard price, though because the purchase is not being made through the Microsoft Store, it doesn’t support cross-buy with Xbox One. You will, however, still be able to play with those on console via the Steam version, so everyone in your friend group can all enjoy the game together.

Rage 2, another shooter with some of the best combat and weapons we’ve seen in a long time, is down to just $20 during the sale. The open-world game is a substantial improvement over the original title, with a more colorful and humorous setting, more interesting missions, and plenty of upgrades to keep your power increasing until the closing credits.

If you haven’t played Devil May Cry 5 yet, the Deluxe Edition is on sale for $33. This version of the game includes extra weapons for Nero and Dante, additional music and voices, and more Red Orbs currency. Most importantly, however, it also features optional live-action cutscenes, which were used for framing the final CG cutscenes and feature actors in rudimentary outfits. They even use action figures as placeholders for the characters, and it’s a sight to behold.

It won’t be actually releasing until next March, but the newly announced VR game Half-Life: Alyx can also be pre-ordered at a 10 percent discount on Steam right now. The game is being marketed as a full-length entry in the series and marks the first time we’ve gotten a new Half-Life game in over a decade, so you might as well lock down your purchase now. That is, of course, provided that you have a PC and headset capable of running the game.

