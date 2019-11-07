Don't miss out on these Black Friday Nintendo Switch console and game deals

One of the best opportunities of the year to purchase new video games, consoles, accessories, and software is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Among the most popular systems right now is the Nintendo Switch. With the shopping holiday season upon us, we’ve compiled a list of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, including some deals you can snag before Black Friday.

What Nintendo Switch deals to expect

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to discounting its products, even during Black Friday, but you can expect to see sales for a variety of hardware and software. In the case of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, they tend to not actually offer direct savings compared to the standard retail price, but will often package the consoles with a free game or a gift card for the digital store.

You’re more likely to see accessories and third-party games discounted during Black Friday from Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and other major retailers. Keep an eye out for stands, chargers, cases, and controllers, as well as games published by Bethesda, Ubisoft, THQ Nordic, and Blizzard. If their prices are cut on other platforms, they should follow suit on Switch.

What we saw last year

In order to get a great deal, you have to keep an eye out for Nintendo bundle deals. During Black Friday 2018, Nintendo offered a bundle including the standard system and a copy of the game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $300 at both Target and Best Buy.

Accessories were heavily marked down, as well, including:

PowerA Wired Controller — $15 ($25)

Astro A10 Headset — $42 ($70)

RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Case — $12 ($20)

Joy-Con Charging Station — $15 ($22)

Switch games offered on sale during Black Friday included:

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $35 ($60)

Kirby Star Allies — $35 ($60)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $25 ($60)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $17 ($60)

During Prime Day back in July, Amazon also offered savings on Nintendo Switch products, so these could return for Black Friday. They included:

Pokémon: Let’s Go — $30 ($60)

Console with $35 eShop gift card — $299

Joy-Con controller pairs — $60 ($80)

Nintendo Switch deals going on now

If you absolutely cannot wait until Black Friday to purchase your Nintendo Switch products, you can find a scattering of savings from several different retailers right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $50 at Amazon

— $50 at Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $50 at Amazon

— $50 at Amazon Standard Nintendo Switch with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, or Splatoon 2 — $330 at Walmart

