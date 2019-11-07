Deals

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can’t afford to miss

Don't miss out on these Black Friday Nintendo Switch console and game deals

By

One of the best opportunities of the year to purchase new video games, consoles, accessories, and software is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Among the most popular systems right now is the Nintendo Switch. With the shopping holiday season upon us, we’ve compiled a list of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, including some deals you can snag before Black Friday.

What Nintendo Switch deals to expect

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to discounting its products, even during Black Friday, but you can expect to see sales for a variety of hardware and software. In the case of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, they tend to not actually offer direct savings compared to the standard retail price, but will often package the consoles with a free game or a gift card for the digital store.

You’re more likely to see accessories and third-party games discounted during Black Friday from Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and other major retailers. Keep an eye out for stands, chargers, cases, and controllers, as well as games published by Bethesda, Ubisoft, THQ Nordic, and Blizzard. If their prices are cut on other platforms, they should follow suit on Switch.

What we saw last year

In order to get a great deal, you have to keep an eye out for Nintendo bundle deals. During Black Friday 2018, Nintendo offered a bundle including the standard system and a copy of the game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $300 at both Target and Best Buy.

Accessories were heavily marked down, as well, including:

  • PowerA Wired Controller — $15 ($25)
  • Astro A10 Headset — $42 ($70)
  • RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Case — $12 ($20)
  • Joy-Con Charging Station — $15 ($22)

Switch games offered on sale during Black Friday included:

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $35 ($60)
  • Kirby Star Allies — $35 ($60)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $25 ($60)
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $17 ($60)

During Prime Day back in July, Amazon also offered savings on Nintendo Switch products, so these could return for Black Friday. They included:

  • Pokémon: Let’s Go — $30 ($60)
  • Console with $35 eShop gift card — $299
  • Joy-Con controller pairs — $60 ($80)

Nintendo Switch deals going on now

nintendo switch lite price negotiations colors

If you absolutely cannot wait until Black Friday to purchase your Nintendo Switch products, you can find a scattering of savings from several different retailers right now.

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $50 at Amazon
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $50 at Amazon
  • Standard Nintendo Switch with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, or Splatoon 2 — $330 at Walmart

Katamari Damacy REROLL for Nintendo Switch

$20 $30
Expires soon
Kamatari Damacy REROLL for the Switch is an HD port of the iconic PS2 game, finally bringing all of the hectic and hilarious rolling action to a Nintendo console.
Buy at GameStop

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack

$30 $120
Expires soon
A copy of the awesome strategy game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, along with a Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack featuring Star Fox for the Nintendo Switch.
Buy now

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch

$36 $50
Expires soon
If you didn't get a chance to grab the wired GameCube-style Switch controller that Nintendo released awhile back, this is the next best thing (and maybe even better since it's actually wireless).
Buy at Amazon

TSV Wireless Pro Gaming Controllers (2-Pack) for Nintendo Switch

$40 $70
Expires soon
Snag two wireless Switch gamepads for less than the price you'd pay for one Switch Pro controller.
Buy at Walmart

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch

$49
Expires soon
Two of the most popular Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X 2, offering more than 100 hours of remastered HD gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
The mayhem of Super Mario Maker comes to the Switch, allowing for the endless fun (and rage) of playing through fan-made Mario levels as well as making your own. Also includes a 100+ level story mode.
Buy at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
Experience Hyrule like never before in this stunning open-world entry in the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch System Console with Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2-Switch

$360
Expires soon
This Nintendo Switch gaming console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch might be the perfect gift this holiday season.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Nintendo Switch exclusives

how to gameshare nintendo switch astral chain

Here’s everything that will be on Disney+ when it launches in the U.S.

Disney+ Shows

What’s new on Disney+ in November 2019

new on disney plus star wars the mandalorian hides behind a corner close up first trailer

The best gaming headsets for 2019

Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for November 2019

best apple watch deals

These awesome laptop deals on Amazon save you as much as $400 on Asus ZenBooks

asus zenbook laptop deals amazon flip s

Amazon slashes up to $53 off these Samsung A Series smartphones

Walmart cuts $253 off this 70-inch LG 4K TV ahead of Black Friday