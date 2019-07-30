Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the first full-fledged Fire Emblem game to release on Nintendo Switch, and in the series’ triumphant return to home consoles, it has changed significantly. This is not the same strategy-role-playing game we’ve seen in the past. There’s a greater emphasis on your choices and your relationships with the students at the Garegg Mach monastery. It still contains many classic Fire Emblem elements, including turn-based battles and a variety of classes, but even veteran players will have some new things to learn.

Choosing a house in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

As the game’s name suggests, Fire Emblem: Three Houses revolves around three separate houses of students at the Garegg Mach monastery — The Golden Deer, Black Eagles, and Blue Lions are each captained by a different noble from separate regions on the continent of Fódlan. Each house specializes in certain areas which is something to keep in mind when choosing which house you want to lead. You can recruit students in other houses, but this takes a bit of work.

Blue Lions: The Blue Lions, led by Prince Dimitri, is a good choice for those who are unfamiliar with the Fire Emblem series as well as those who like to get up-close-and-personal with their combat. The house focuses on knight classes, excelling at sword and lance combat, making it perfect for those who want to maintain a strong cavalry.

Black Eagles: The Black Eagles are led by Princess Edelgard, and is a good choice for those who wish to deal damage with magic users. Because many early enemies you face will use melee attacks, this can a difficult class to start with, but as you level up your students and make class progress, you will also be able to eliminate heavily armored targets with ease.

Golden Deer: The Gold Deer are led by Claude, and excel in ranged bow combat. Claude himself is a skilled archer and you will be able to utilize several other bow-wielding characters early on, alongside a few magic-wielders. You can also quickly level up the defensive capabilities of certain students, making them take the brunt of attacks as you fire arrows from behind.