Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: All document locations

In between hacking and slashing your way through wave upon wave of enemies in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there’s no shortage of things to do back at your base. Most of the time, you’ll be spending this downtime interacting with the other members of your chosen house, upgrading your facilities, or generally preparing for your next mission. While all of these are important, there are some optional tasks that you can do that may not give you a material reward but certainly help you better understand the world of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Documents are a special collectible that is unique depending on which house you pick: Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer. There’s a set of three or four per house, and each of them gives you a deeper look into the lore of the game. For anyone who fell in love with the world and characters back in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, these documents will certainly be an interesting read. First, you need to find them, though, so here’s the location for each one in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

All Black Eagles document locations

Empire Noble I

The first document you can find in the Black Eagles path can be picked up early in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes when you are given the task to go to the headquarters and talk to Edelgard. Right on the main dining table, you will spot the document glowing blue.

Imperial Territories of Adrestia: Book One

Once you’ve spoken to Edelgard after getting the last document, go over to the chapel in the north. The document is right on the main altar.

Report on Abyss

Our final Black Eagles document is near the shopkeeper located on the east side of the map. Just to the right of the shop itself, you can grab this report from atop some crates.

All Blue Lion document locations

Exquisite Old Letter

Our first Blue Lion document pops up while going through the Unrest in Fhirdiad mission. One part will give you the objective of going to speak with Dedue. Right behind him, on top of a nearby box, is the letter.

Kingdom Nobles

After progressing a bit further and talking to Dimitri, go into the main hall of the headquarters and look on the end of the long dining table. This one is in the same spot as it would be in the Black Eagles path.

Letter from an Abyss Resident

Right after the previous document, go straight over to the shopkeeper on the east side of the map. Again, this one is in the same spot as you’d find it in your Black Eagles path on some crates.

Royal Territories of Faerghus: Book One

The only path with a fourth document, we’re going back to the chapel to grab this book off the altar.

All Golden Deer document locations

Alliance Nobles

First up, we’re back in the headquarters while on the mission to check out the camp. Yet again, this one is waiting right on the big table.

Allied Territories of Leicester: Book One

Time to go back to the church where, once more, you can grab an easy document off the altar.

Letter from the Abysskeeper

Can you guess where this last document is? If you said, “On some crates next to the item shop on the east side of the map,” then you’re absolutely right. Snag it for your final piece of lore.

