Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Bose 700 Headphone deals: Save $80 at Best Buy

Bruce Brown
By

Bose 700s are one of our favorite headphone models. They offer comfort, great sound, and excellent noise canceling, making them popular for both traveling and using at home. Bose is known for its high-quality products, but it’s no secret that you pay a price for Bose quality and the $400 list price may give you pause. To ease the burden on your wallets, we scanned online retail outlets to find the best Bose 700 deals which will save you money.

Bose 700 Headphones — $299, were $379

A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.
Bose

Bose 700 headphones are built with business in mind. They have excellent noise cancelling, designed for situations like airplanes and subways that have a lot of ambient noises. They’re especially good at higher frequencies, which sets them apart from previous Bose models. They’re also very comfortable, which is ideal if you plan on wearing them for potentially the entire day. Part of this comfort comes from how lightweight the Bose 700s are — just over half a pound.

Refurbished Bose 700 headphones — $292, were $379

Man wearing Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones.
Bose

If you’re willing to buy a pair of used but refurbished headphones, you can save even more money. Refurbished products are a great way to get perfectly fine tech products for cheaper while reducing waste. Back Market has cleaned and tested all of their headphones to make sure that they function just like a fair fresh out of the box. They’re marked as “Good” quality, which means they may have some scratches that are visible from arm’s length away. The tech inside will work perfectly though. If it doesn’t, you have a one-year warranty to return the headphones for a replacement or a refund.

Related

Should you buy the Bose 700 Headphones?

The Bose 700 headphones are a great option for people who travel a lot or need to wear headphones for work. They don’t have a flashy design like Apple AirPods Max, but they’re very light, very comfortable, and they have the audio quality you can expect from a brand like Bose. Price wise, they’re slightly cheaper than the best options from brands like Sony and Sennheiser.

On our list of the best headphones for 2023, the Bose 700s were outclassed by the Sony WH-1000XM5s, which we consider to be the best headphones of the year. In fact, the Bose 700s were kicked off the list entirely by the Bose QuietComfort 45s. Finding the right headphones for you is all about striking a good balance between available features, sound quality and price. We won’t hesitate to recommend the Bose 700 headphones. That being said, there are options out there with more features and better noise cancelling — and a much higher price tag.

