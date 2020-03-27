Amazon has delayed shipments temporarily on most goods except essential health and household products, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait a long time for your online orders. Most of the largest merchants in the U.S. still have fast shipping, and many also offer contact-free local pickups for online orders.

The companies listed below and their specifics may change over the next weeks and months. Today, however, if you’re looking for tech products, electronics, office supplies and equipment, home improvement items, including tools and furniture, or sporting goods and games, the following online merchants can get your orders delivered quickly.

Tech products, electronics, and office supplies

Dell: Dell continues to ship online orders, but there is no special delivery.

HP: HP has temporarily suspended Next Business Day and Priority Overnight shipping, but most orders will be shipped out on the same day if placed before 2:30 p.m. on a business day. Most ordered are delivered in two to four business days.

Best Buy: Best Buy offers contactless curbside order pickup service at all locations in the U.S., where the law allows it. Best Buy will also deliver appliances, large TVs, and exercise equipment to customer doorsteps or open garages, but does not offer appliance installation, haul-away, or recycling for now. Orders of $35 or more have free standard shipping.

Newegg: Newegg still ships orders with no change at this time in shipping options or charges. Many items ship for free, but it’s product-specific.

Staples: For an unspecified limited time, Staples offers free delivery with no minimum purchase.

Office Depot: When you order online from Office Depot, you can get free in-store or curbside pickup at most stores. Order of $45 or more qualify for free next-day shipping.

B & H Photo Video: The B&H store in New York City is closed for shopping, but store pickup for online orders is open. Shipping is free nationwide for most orders over $49.

Big box stores

Electronics, tools, home improvement and decor items, sporting goods, and games, the big box stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco carry a wide range of products.

Walmart: Walmart has temporarily put next-day shipping on hold, but free 2-day delivery is available for purchases of $50 or more. Walmart’s grocery pickup is free with orders of $30 or more.

Target: Target continues to ship as quickly as possible and is increasing support for order pickup and drive-up at local stores.

Costco: Costco ships all categories of online orders, as long as the merchandise remains in inventory. Delivery may be slower than usual.

Home improvement and appliance stores

Home Depot: Home Depot stores still open at their regular times, but now they close earlier. Online orders can be picked up at stores, and more than one million items qualify for free 2-day delivery with orders over $45. Appliance purchases for $396 or more also have free standard delivery.

Lowes: Lowes is closing earlier than usual but still supports free in-store pickup of online orders. Also, all orders of $45 or more include free standard shipping.

Wayfair: Wayfair ships orders for $49 or more for free. White glove delivery service and delivery to specified rooms are no longer available, but Wayfair will deliver outside, inside-the-door, and in open garages.

Macy’s: Macy’s offers free shipping for most online orders of $25 or more. In-store pickup is available in local stores for most in-stock items.

Ikea: Ikea stores are closed for in-store shopping, in-home delivery is still available at some stores.

Sporting goods, outdoor activities, and games

REI: REI stores are temporarily close, but standard shipping is available for free for online orders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Dick’s stores are closed temporarily, but curbside contactless pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and shipping is free for orders $49 or more.

Gamestop: Gamestop’s Delivery@Door for online orders is available at stores. All orders for more than $35 ship for free.

