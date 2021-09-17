  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

By

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.

Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook — $149, was $199

Gateway laptop on a white background.

With $50 off, this Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook is a bargain if you’re at school and money isn’t great. With an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, it’s just what you need for a portable setup. It runs Windows 10 S so you can use your favorite apps plus it includes one year of Microsoft 365 Personal so it’s ideal for using products via the cloud, saving you on storage requirements. It’s even available in a variety of different colors.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook — $178, was $220

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 on a white background.

The best Chromebooks are super convenient and that’s exactly what the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 offers. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of storage so it has all the basics covered. Stylish, slim, and lightweight, it’s ideal for taking between classes before returning to your dorm with a narrow bezel HD display, meaning it’s perfect for streaming all your favorite content. Up to 10 hours battery life means it will last all day without a problem, too.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $300, was $350

Dell Inspiron on a white background.

From one of the best laptop brands out there, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great choice if you can spend a little more. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a great-sized 15.6-inch HD display with narrow borders, a full numeric keypad, plus a spacious touchpad so you have plenty of room to work. Stylish and well designed, you can’t beat the reliability that comes from a Dell laptop.

Asus VivoBook 15 — $400, was $450

Asus Vivobook on a white background.

Offering much of what you’d expect from the best laptops under $500, the Asus VivoBook 15 offers an Intel i3 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. It’s the design of the laptop that makes it so appealing though. An Ultrabook, it’s super compact with neat design features such as an ErgoLift hinge design that tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing and a sleek overall design that means it looks great while remaining very lightweight to take from place to place.

More laptop deals

We have plenty of other great laptop deals rounded up for you as well as a focus on the pick of the best Dell laptop deals, too. If your heart is set on a Chromebook, check out all the best Chromebook deals to snag a bargain.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$559 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup. more
Buy at Best Buy

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon

Gateway 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349
For a budget machine, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook provides solid performance and sufficient power to for basic work and general daily use. more
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

Apple AirPods on a white background.

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 today

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got a price cut

samsung galaxy fold flip 3 news z render

This robot vacuum is only $129 today, and you need to buy it now

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Review

Pre-ordering the iPhone 13 today? Here are some tips and tricks you should know

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

How to use the BIOS

The interface for UEFI on Surface.

Best cheap video game deals for September 2021

Best cheap Google Nest Camera deals for September 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best cheap Android tablet deals for September 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for September 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for September 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

SpaceX tracker lets you see real-time location of all-civilian space crew

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission tracker.