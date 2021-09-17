These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.

Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook — $149, was $199

With $50 off, this Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook is a bargain if you’re at school and money isn’t great. With an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, it’s just what you need for a portable setup. It runs Windows 10 S so you can use your favorite apps plus it includes one year of Microsoft 365 Personal so it’s ideal for using products via the cloud, saving you on storage requirements. It’s even available in a variety of different colors.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook — $178, was $220

The best Chromebooks are super convenient and that’s exactly what the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 offers. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of storage so it has all the basics covered. Stylish, slim, and lightweight, it’s ideal for taking between classes before returning to your dorm with a narrow bezel HD display, meaning it’s perfect for streaming all your favorite content. Up to 10 hours battery life means it will last all day without a problem, too.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $300, was $350

From one of the best laptop brands out there, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great choice if you can spend a little more. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a great-sized 15.6-inch HD display with narrow borders, a full numeric keypad, plus a spacious touchpad so you have plenty of room to work. Stylish and well designed, you can’t beat the reliability that comes from a Dell laptop.

Asus VivoBook 15 — $400, was $450

Offering much of what you’d expect from the best laptops under $500, the Asus VivoBook 15 offers an Intel i3 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. It’s the design of the laptop that makes it so appealing though. An Ultrabook, it’s super compact with neat design features such as an ErgoLift hinge design that tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing and a sleek overall design that means it looks great while remaining very lightweight to take from place to place.

