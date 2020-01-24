Buy tickets for Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers on StubHub and save

Super Bowl LIV is kicking off on Sunday, February 2, and despite (or perhaps partly because of) the fact that the New England Patriots aren’t playing this year, the ticket prices are already shaping up to be the most expensive ever. The average price for tickets sold within the past 24 hours is quickly nearing $7,000 on the resale market — already $1,000 more than the second-most expensive championship game, Super Bowl LII — but there’s still time to score tickets at a discount through StubHub if you act quickly.

This Super Bowl is the 54th in NFL history (and the 50th championship game since the AFL-NFL merger). This will also be the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have ever faced off against each other at the Super Bowl, and the two teams did not play each other at all during the 2019 season.

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to the Super Bowl. The team has won five of these championships before, although it has been some time since it took home its last Vince Lombardi Trophy when it beat the San Diego Chargers in 1994 at Super Bowl XXIX. This year, the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013, defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game on January 19.

The Chiefs have also had a very good run lately, and their presence in Super Bowl LIV is especially exciting given that Kansas City hasn’t made it to a Super Bowl in 50 years (doing so after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship on Sunday). Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the main reasons that the Chiefs are finally headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in five decades, with the 24-year-old 2018 NFL MVP throwing three touchdown passes in the AFC championship game against the Titans — tying the record with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

Super Bowl LIV is set to air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, and is being hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The cost of tickets is naturally only spiraling upward (especially on the resale market), but it’s not too late to score yours at StubHub with prices starting at around $3,400 per person right now. And given that this Super Bowl will be broadcast in 4K, now’s also a great time to snag a new discounted 4K TV before the big game.

