These laptops are under $300 in the Walmart Prime Day sale

Prime Day deals aren’t just at Amazon any more with some great offers going on elsewhere. For instance, Walmart Prime Day deals are a great option for anyone looking to buy a cheap laptop. We’ve picked out a selection of great laptops that are all under $300. Read on while we explain why they’re worth picking up and which one is for you.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, was $225

Prime Day Chromebook deals have brought this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook to a super low price. While it’s not the fastest of Chromebooks by any means and it doesn’t look amazing, it does all the basics fairly well. If you’ve been reading up on what is a Chromebook, you’ll know what to expect. It offers an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s all you need to get work done while saving it to the cloud. Its 11.6-inch screen offers an HD resolution plus anti-glare properties. Arguably best of all, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is fairly robust and able to survive a fall off a desk without an issue. Drop tested to 122cm, it can also handle splashes from drinks as well as any attempts to remove keys so it’s ideal for young students who may be a little clumsy.

HP Stream 14-inch Laptop — $129, was $229

If Chromebooks aren’t for you, you can still enjoy a Windows 11 Home system in the form of the HP Stream 14-inch Laptop. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s a little low for a Windows-based machine but if you simply need to use a few apps and you don’t mind saving to the cloud, it does the job well enough. Alongside that, it has a 14-inch HD screen that has reasonably narrow bezels for the price. That also means it’s surprisingly light. While this won’t wow you in terms of performance, it’s one of the more appealing Prime Day laptop deals around for anyone on a tight budget.

Acer 317 Chromebook — $169, was $369

From one of the best laptop brands around, the Acer 317 Chromebook is an appealing proposition for anyone who’s been checking out the best Chromebooks. For one thing, you get a suitably large 17-inch screen that also has full HD resolutions so it looks great for this kind of price. Supporting it, it also has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s all you need to ensure Chrome OS performs fairly well with the focus — as always — being on saving files on the cloud. Looking pretty sleek and offering 10 hours of battery life, along with USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 6 ensures the Acer 317 Chromebook will stay relevant for a while to come.

Gateway 15.6-inch Laptop — $169

The Gateway 15.6-inch Laptop is a fairly smart looking laptop for the price. It offers an Intel Pentium processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. The latter is a lot for the price range and certainly helps when saving files on the laptop rather than solely relying on cloud storage. It uses Windows 10 Home in S Mode so performance is reasonable here. Other advantages include a 15.6-inch full HD screen as well as sound that has been tuned by THX audio so you get better audio quality than with other laptops. It’s useful if you love to stream content while on the move. With up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the Gateway 15.6-inch Laptop will last most of the day too.

Asus VivoBook 14-inch full HD laptop — $229, was $319

The Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop may not rival the best laptops or even the best budget laptops, but it certainly looks great for the price. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The latter is a far better option than dealing with eMMC storage, proving much faster and more responsive. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home so the extra speed makes a big difference. As well as that, you get a 14-inch full HD display with a reasonable 83% screen-to-body ratio. Also, it has a HDMI 1.4 port, as well as a variety of USB ports including Type-C and Type-A. A battery life of about 8 hours proves useful, too.

