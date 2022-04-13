This Dell gaming laptop is only $685 today — save over $340!

Gamers who are looking to invest in laptop deals should be focused on taking advantage of gaming laptop deals if they want a machine that will be able to keep up with the steep requirements of today’s video games. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Dell laptop deals, which currently include a $349 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, bringing its price on Dell to a more affordable $686 compared to its original price of $1,035.

Dell, one of the best laptop brands partly because of its high-performance business laptops, also caters to gamers with products like the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s capable of running the latest video games with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. While it’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line options of the best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is more than enough to introduce you to the gaming platform.

You’ll enjoy playing video games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which enables smooth and detailed graphics. You won’t have to worry about overheating if you find yourself immersed for hours, as the machine features a thermal design that’s inspired by Alienware, a gaming-focused brand owned by Dell. With dual air intake and four vents that maximize airflow over copper pipes for heat dissipation, the laptop can keep running at peak performance. It also comes with the Alienware Command Center, through which you’ll be able to activate Game Shift for a power boost and adjust how your hardware deals with each game that you have installed in the Dell G15 gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD.

Enjoy the wonders of modern PC gaming with the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is currently on sale from Dell at $349 off. That means instead of $1,035, you can secure the machine for a more affordable $686. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Dell G15 gaming laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

